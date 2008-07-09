XsunX Inc. (XSNX) Nears Production Facility Milestone, Article Posted on BeaconEquity.com

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2008 -- BeaconEquity.com announces the publication of ‘XsunX Inc. (XSNX) Nears Production Facility Milestone’



XsunX Inc. (XSNX) Nears Production Facility Milestone



”As fervent interest for alternative energy continues to grow, solar stocks seem to ride the wave of momentum. As of yet, none of the alternative energy choices have been able to displace our reliance on oil and natural gas as our main sources of energy for electricity and transportation. But taking into consideration that these are depleting energy sources and the ongoing green revolution, solar power's sustainability and offering of "free energy" should take the spotlight…



“One company poised for a sunny outlook is XsunX. By harnessing the application of solar cells for energy, XsunX has created interest and compelling investment opportunity. As a thin-film photovoltaic (TFPV) company, XsunX focuses on delivering TFPV Solar Modules that provide extra value in performance and cost…



“The company recently released an update on its multi-megawatt thin film solar module factory initiative. XSNX announced that the existing 90,000-square-foot building in Portland, Oregon, the one that will house its initial 25 mega-watt TFPV solar module manufacturing facility, is ready for inspection…”



