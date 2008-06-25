XsunX Inc. (XSNX) Secures Germane Manufactured by Voltaix, Looks to Improve Tandem Solar Cell Efficiency, Article Posted on BeaconEquity.com

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2008 -- BeaconEquity.com announces the publication of ‘XsunX Inc. Secures Germane Manufactured by Voltaix, Looks to Improve Tandem Solar Cell Efficiency’



Investors can view all of the investment articles for free by visiting:

http://www.beaconequity.com/m - Click on News and Commentary



XsunX Inc. Secures Germane Manufactured by Voltaix, Looks to Improve Tandem Solar Cell Efficiency



”XsunX Inc. is a thin-film photovoltaic (TFPV) company focused on delivering TFPV Solar Modules that provide extra value in performance and cost. Its product includes XsunX ASI-120 module, which is a 125 peak watt TFPV solar module utilizing glass substrates and a proprietary semiconductor manufacturing system. Within the markets for solar products, the company anticipates that growth in demand for solar products…



“In an effort to improve efficiency of its tandem solar cell design, XsunX recently announced it has secured supply of germane gas required for its thin film deposition process for the manufacture of solar panels. The gas manufactured by Voltaix, a leading manufacturer of chemicals for the solar and semiconductor industries…”



To read the entire article visit http://www.beaconequity.com/m – Click on News and Commentary



Join the fastest growing investor community at:

http://www.stockhideout.com



BeaconEquity.com’s Market News is one of the fastest growing small cap blogs in the investment community. Beacon is the authority on research in the small cap sector, and our analysts strive each day to find the stocks that are poised to be the biggest movers before the rest of the market is aware of them.



We encourage investors to subscribe to our FREE newsletter filled with daily trading ideas by visiting: http://www.beaconequity.com/m



BeaconEquity.com is one of the industry’s largest small cap research providers. Beacon strives to provide a balanced view of many promising small cap companies that would otherwise fall under the radar of the typical Wall Street investor. We provide investors with an excellent first step in their research and due diligence by providing daily trading ideas, and consolidating the publicly available information available on them. For more information on Beacon Research, please visit: http://www.beaconequity.com/m

