Xtremepicks Reports on EKNL - It's Like Having a Sales Force in the Thousands Instantaneous

Belize City, Belize -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2012 --Publishers of daily penny stock newsletter xtremepicks (http://www.xtremepicks.com) looks at EKO International (EKNL:PINK)



EKO International Corp – NeuroVasc Clinical Inc. marketing update http://finance.yahoo.com/news/eko-international-corp-neurovasc-clinical-192000500.html



EKNL responded with a solid bottom bounce play up 17.5% to close at $0.47 as smart buyers were definitely scooping super undervalued shares. News today is definitely a hint of key Monster news we can expect to be unleashed soon. Investors no doubt want to be onside for this trigger breakout. EKNL is primed to soar to even more record levels in the near term.



Teaming up with iMDhealth.ca network just gave EKNL access to thousands of physician, diabetes education centers and health care providers for diabetics across Canada - practically becoming EKNL’s sales force for the treatment of Nueropathy and the FREMS FDA approved technology.



This is definitely a game changer and no doubt, EKNL met up with some very key people at the 13th annual Medical conference last month including teaming up with this large medical group network.



The partners already teamed up with iMDhealth is insane and EKNL is mixing right in with these HUGE companies like:



Check out the full list of partners and clients – http://www.imdhealth.ca/clientspartners.html



This new interactive network is definitely impressive and the direct access to medical professionals is definitely a HUGE advantage in the field – no doubt potential to add significant income to EKNL’s bottom line!



With iMDhealth.ca changing EKNL’s landscape we are going to be issuing a special report this weekend on it’s potential for HUGE growth – you definitely do not want to miss this!



EKNL also announed that they will be provided a list of Walmart stores using the NC Stat DPN testing machines



The Company will shortly be providing information on locations, including the WalMart pharmacies, where testing facilities are available for patients suffering from DPN.



Investors close to one of these Walmart stores can see first hand the testing unit – no doubt impressive.



It definitely looks like EKNL is ready to unleash a series of key updates – take advantage of these opportunities before the bullish breakout, this is where the big gains are made!



EKO International Corp.



Key points that make EKNL an XTREME breakout play:



1) No dilution or insiders selling any time soon and especially at these super low prices.



2) Share buyback in effect. Definitely the reason here is to move prices up to proper valuations and big boards like Nasdaq requirements. We also got confirmation with recent announcement selecting MaloneBailey LLP, Certified Public Accounting Firm as auditors of the Company.



3) Super Low float. With only 5.5 Million active float (shares available at the DTC for trading), EKNL‘s share inventory is drying up super fast, and this is already triggering a MAJOR BULLISH BREAKOUT. We expect this number to significantly reduce as the company begins their buyback program.



About EKO International

EKO International Corp. is a holding company focused on growth through acq. Each acq. must have substantial growth potential and is expected to add assets and/or cash-flow to the consolidated financial statements of the Company. The Company is willing to examine a variety of proposed target businesses and if interested, will negotiate terms and conditions of purchase favorable to itself.



Join xtremepicks exclusive Live CHAT on douknow.com by clicking here



http://www.xtremepicks.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/08/DUK.jpg



Also, join xtremepicks at our new investors hangout board at http://investorshangout.com/



About Xtremepicks.com

Xtremepicks.com team of excellence strives to find undervalued, good momentum stock plays. Xtremepicks.com provide market awareness services for small to mid-cap stocks with daily and special newsletters to keep informed of the latest movers. Xtremepicks.com penny stock newsletter is the trading connection and remember to always do research, use stop loss orders to protect, and book profits when in a position to do so. Xtremepicks.com penny stock newsletter profiles are not a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and is not offering securities for sale. Verify all claims and do own due diligence. Xtremepicks did not receive any compensation for the distribution of this press release. An offer to buy or sell can be made only with accompanying disclosure documents and only in the states and provinces for which they are approved.



Xtremepicks.com your trading connection and remember to always do your own research, use stop loss orders to protect yourself, and book your profits when in a position to do so.



Xtremepicks.com profiles are not a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities and is not offering securities for sale. Xtremepicks did not receive any compensation for the profile of EKNL and may be buyers in the open market Verify all claims and do your own due diligence. An offer to buy or sell can be made only with accompanying disclosure documents and only in the states and provinces for which they are approved.