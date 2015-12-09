Milan, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2015 --The motto of this Congress is "Sharing Richness", and indeed, it is the ultimate goal of our Association to share the overwhelming amount of new developments in not only the understanding of the etiology and pathophysiology of the multitude of motor and behavioural disorders, but also the therapeutic strategies, essential to further increase quality of life of world-wide patients suffering those debilitating diseases. This Congress will reach this goal by bringing together a, traditionally equi-gender, large faculty of distinguished younger scientists, clinicians and allied health experts.



The Congress includes plenary lectures, cutting edge scientific symposia, interactive forum discussions and educational workshops, and offers numerous slots for oral presentation of ongoing research and 'hot topics.'



Who:

Erik Ch. Wolters, IAPRD, President



Where:

XXI World Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders

6-9 december 2015, Milan, Italy



If you need any content for broadcast, please contact:

Marco Caracciolo

redazione@divulgazione.it