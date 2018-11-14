Xytech Celebrates Three Decades of Steady Leadership in Dynamically Shifting Broadcast & Media Industry

Chatsworth, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2018 --Reagan, Thatcher and the Soviet Union were in the headlines. Rain Man, Die Hard and Coming to America were on the silver screen. Cable television served up just 36 channels. In media and broadcast production, editing was linear, movies were celluloid and broadcast facilities were managed by reams of paper exchanging hands by messenger and post.



It was 1988, and an enterprising young software developer from California named Richard Gallagher designed and coded a platform taking facility management into the next generation. The early system Gallagher developed evolved to become the first fully integrated facilities management system for the media and broadcast industry and the foundational technology for Xytech.



"This has been a wonderful journey, although we don't spend much time looking in the rear-view mirror," commented Richard Gallagher, President and CEO of Xytech Systems, Inc. "Over these thirty years, we have built an incredible team and a very robust roadmap. This will become even more apparent with our upcoming MediaPulse product releases."



Footprints in the Past, Eyes on the Future

As Xytech celebrates three decades of innovation with best-of-breed products such as MediaPulse and the recently announced Dash, the company continues to drive future opportunities by integrating advanced technologies such as mobile interfaces, artificial intelligence and cloud services into its products and services. At the same time, Xytech remains completely focused on the needs of its customers, who value the company's commitment to its core values of innovation, integrity and professionalism.



"The intersections of easily connected systems, the cloud, mobile platforms and AI offer enormous opportunities to push MediaPulse further than ever to meet the increasingly complex requirements of our clients," Gallagher continued. "I'm grateful to the entire Xytech team for making these advancements possible, and grateful to our loyal clients for the unrelenting trust and support they've demonstrated throughout our history."



Redefining the Building Blocks of Facility Management

Over the last 30 years, Xytech has taken the simple proposition of how to schedule and invoice a post-production company and turned it into the largest, most successful facility management software company in the world. From its debut software Myriad in 1988 to the 2009 introduction of its state-of-the-art platform MediaPulse, Xytech has transformed the way its client's business operations are completed. As a result, today's largest and most well-known media companies use Xytech's MediaPulse to manage their operations and the complete lifecycle of their content.



"Xytech is well positioned to shift as market technologies shift," says Xytech COO Greg Dolan. "We continue to offer solutions for our customers to help them stay profitable. We are absolutely committed to helping our clients be more successful, and the only way to do this is to stay one step ahead of the technology so we can anticipate their needs, whether it's web UIs, working within the cloud or artificial intelligence. While we are pleased with what we have accomplished, we are already looking ahead to the next thirty years."



