Xytech Launches Dash Facilities Management Solution for Any Size Media and Broadcast Company

Chatsworth, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2018 --Xytech, the leader in facility management software for the broadcast, production, media services and video transmission industries, has launched Dash, a new cloud-based software built to manage the operational needs of smaller facilities. The subscription-based software takes just three days to install and enables smaller video departments and post-production operations the ability to leverage Xytech's world-class workflow capabilities. Further, Dash offers no-compromise security as part of Microsoft Azure Managed Cloud.



"Dash offers complete facility management in the cloud in a preconfigured way for the smaller facility," explains Greg Dolan of Xytech. "This allows us to address a truly exciting and underserved market and provide an entirely new set of customers with plug-and-play facility management capabilities."



The new Dash offering allows Xytech to seamlessly manage the end-to-end business cycle for customers in the small-to-medium size range. These customers range from large universities with sophisticated media departments, to corporate communication departments and boutique post facilities.



End-to-End Efficiency in the Cloud



Xytech's monthly subscription model for Dash offers access to all the innovative dashboards, graphs and charts. Customers can manage resources, handle scheduling tasks, cost forecasting, invoicing and reporting all on one system. Dash also offers the option of a built-in library management program and the option of a bidding module, enabling users to bid on a project and have it accepted on the spot.



The brand new web interface allows users easy access to the Dash applications from any supported web browser. "We listened to our clients and adapted our software into a series of directed workflows allowing users to schedule, raise a bid and generate an invoice," Dolan says. "Additionally, we've made installation support fast and seamless on Dash, so our team can easily teach our clients and get them up and running in just a few days."



Pricing



In the coming weeks, Xytech will be hosting Dash webinars on its website, xytechsystems.com. The software has a low per user price and is available on a monthly subscription basis. The company is offering early adopters of Dash an early-bird discount, to be announced shortly.



For more information, visit xytechsystems.com.



About Xytech

Xytech is simplifying the complex operations of broadcasters and media facilities. Redefining the concept of facility management software, Xytech provides total control by integrating resource, order and asset management into one solution. MediaPulse, the company's industry-leading platform, offers over 35 modules expertly crafted to handle the complicated tasks challenging every facility. With over 450 software deployments in more than 20 countries around the world, Xytech is the preeminent global provider of facility management software. The company has delivered innovative solutions to their media and broadcast customers for over 25 years and has headquarters in Chatsworth, California, with regional offices in New York and London. Follow Xytech on Facebook, Twitter (@XytechSystems) and LinkedIn.