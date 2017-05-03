XYZ Acquires .Storage to Unlock Digital Real Estate for the Storage Industry

The .Storage Domain Ending Joins the Portfolio of the Most Popular New Domain, .XYZ
Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2017 --XYZ, operator of the most popular new domain in the world, .xyz, announced the acquisition of .Storage as its tenth domain extension today. .Storage gives storage facilities and data storage providers alike the opportunity to secure short and brandable industry-specific domains to establish their online presence.
Originally operated as a restricted domain extension by Self Storage Company LLC, .Storage will be relaunched through XYZ's global network of retail partners, such as GoDaddy, Network Solutions, MarkMonitor, and CSC, as an unrestricted namespace in the Fall of 2017. The first phase of availability will begin on November 7, 2017 for businesses to secure their trademarks, slogans, and other relevant domains before the general public. This is immediately followed by a two-week public Early Access Period, which starts on November 28. The global general availability launch of .Storage is set for December 5, 2017.
Like XYZ's other professional domain extensions, .Security, .Protection, .Theatre, .Cars, .Car, and .Auto, the registry will make all .Storage domains available for one flat annual fee, including one-character and two-character domains, as well as premium keywords. For example, domains previously priced for $100,000 or more, such as Data.Storage, Cloud.Storage, and Cold.Storage, will now be made available for a recommended retail price of just $79 per month, with a 12-month commitment.
"The success of the entire XYZ portfolio, anchored by .xyz, has led to an excess of cash flow for us to further our mission of bringing choice and innovation to the internet. Thanks to the end users who have adopted .xyz in over 230 countries, our registration and renewal rates have exceeded even my own expectations," said Daniel Negari, CEO of XYZ. "Due to the success we have had to date, I got the confidence to acquire our tenth asset, the .Storage domain extension."
The acquisition of .Storage comes just weeks before XYZ's next major initiative, which will coincide with the third anniversary of .xyz, the domain ending for every website, everywhere. More details will be made available on June 1, 2017 at www.gen.xyz/AYDACFU.
"The mission of XYZ is to bring choice and innovation to the next generation of internet users. We are doing just that by adding .Storage to our already-robust portfolio of domain extensions, while also introducing a groundbreaking new class of .xyz domains in June. The paradigm around how we interact with domains is about to shift dramatically," said Negari.
Learn more about .Storage by reading Negari's full announcement or visit www.get.storage.
About XYZ
XYZ is the registry operator of the world's most popular new domain, .xyz, as well as .College, .Rent, .Security, .Protection, and .Theatre. Through a joint venture, the company also offers .Cars, .Car, and .Auto. XYZ is launching its tenth domain extension, .Storage, in November 2017.
With offices in Las Vegas and Santa Monica, the innovative registry operator is unlocking new real estate on the web for the next generation of internet users with new global domain extensions. Learn more about XYZ in featured press on Fox Business News with Maria Bartiromo and Wired, or at www.gen.xyz.