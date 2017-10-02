XYZ & CEO Daniel Negari Win Timmy Awards for "Best Tech Workplace for Diversity" & "Best Tech Manager"

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2017 --XYZ, the registry operator of the popular .xyz domain ending, and its CEO Daniel Negari, were both honored at the Tech in Motion Awards last Thursday night in Los Angeles for their workplace diversity and leadership in technology.
From a field of over 120 nominees, XYZ secured two awards out of four total categories. The company received the inaugural award for "Best Tech Workplace for Diversity," thanks to its bespoke team made up of individuals from 12 different nationalities who are fluent in over 15 different languages.
"XYZ prides itself on attracting talent from different backgrounds to bring diversity to the office and help the company grow through contrasting vantage points," said Shayan Rostam, XYZ's Global Director. "Our team's diversity has become one of our greatest assets in making .xyz the go-to domain ending for the next generation of innovators in 230 countries and territories."
The second award of the night went to XYZ's CEO, Daniel Negari, for "Best Tech Manager." Negari has developed a culture of intrapreneurship within XYZ by empowering team members with the tools, mentorship, and resources necessary to develop creative solutions that make significant impacts. Team members are encouraged to take on new projects that they feel passionate about, and the ones that show promise are fast-tracked for bigger roles.
"Managing tech has always been a passion of mine, and I am fortunate to have some of the smartest and hardest working people in the world around me," said Negari. "This has ultimately made XYZ a cool and diverse place to work that kicks some serious ass at the same time! Boom!"
.xyz domains can be registered for 99¢ at retailers worldwide like GoDaddy, Namecheap, and Name.com. Recent adopters include MIT's $200 million-funded Engine.xyz, the co-founders of Skype's Starship.xyz, and Deloitte's GoInnovate.xyz and Exponentials.xyz.
About XYZ
XYZ is unlocking new real estate on the web for the next generation of internet users with global domain extensions, including the new go-to domain .xyz, as well as .College, .Rent, .Security, .Protection, and .Theatre, and .Cars, .Car, and .Auto through a joint venture. XYZ is launching its tenth extension, .Storage, in November 2017. Learn more about XYZ on Fox Business News with Maria Bartiromo and Wired, or at www.gen.xyz.