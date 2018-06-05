XYZ Commits $10,000 to EFF to Celebrate 4th Anniversary of .xyz Launch

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2018 --.xyz's 4th anniversary was this past Saturday, June 2nd, and XYZ is celebrating it by making 1-year .xyz domain renewals and 2-year .xyz domain registrations just $6.99 at participating registrars. This campaign not only continues XYZ's mission to give internet users access to great domain names at affordable prices, it also affirms XYZ's commitment to preserving internet freedom. During the month of June, XYZ has pledged to donate $1 to the Electronic Frontier Fund (EFF) for .xyz domains renewed and registered at participating registrars during the sale, with a commitment to donate a minimum of $10,000.



XYZ has been on the forefront of innovation since its inception; launching as the only truly generic new domain, then rising to become the most popular new domain in the world, while introducing new offerings like the first-of-its-kind 1.111B® Class of domains. Now XYZ is on the frontline in the push to keep the internet open and free, just as the internet users of this and future generations want it to be.



"As the leading nonprofit dedicated to defending civil liberties online, EFF is at the forefront in the fight for internet freedom. We're excited that XYZ has committed to stand with us in our shared mission to protect internet users' rights, and we're proud to have the support of the #GenXYZ community of .xyz adopters." said Nicole Puller, Associate Director of Donor Relations for the EFF.



Since launching in 2014 with the goal of "pushing the reset button on the internet" to give users freedom of choice and access to domain names they want, XYZ has grown into one of the most popular domains in the world, with millions of domains being registered by individuals and businesses in 230 countries and territories.



"The purpose of .xyz has always been to give Generations X, Y, and Z true freedom on the internet and a chance to claim their own piece of it with a name they believe in." said Daniel Negari, CEO of XYZ. "It's more important now than ever that we come together to preserve the open and limitless internet we know and love. I'm proud that XYZ, together with our community of users and supporters, is uniting to protect the future of the internet."



To learn more about XYZ's 4th anniversary campaign and see a full list of participating registrars, visit https://www.gen.xyz/birthday.



About XYZ

XYZ is unlocking new real estate on the web for the next generation of internet users with new global domain extensions, including the most popular new domain in the world, .xyz. The registry also operates .College, .Rent, .Security, .Protection, and .Theatre, and .Cars, .Car, and .Auto through a joint venture. XYZ launched its tenth extension, .Storage, in November 2017. Learn more about XYZ on Fox Business News with Maria Bartiromo and Wired, or at www.gen.xyz.



About EFF

Founded in 1990, the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) is a non-profit organization that champions user privacy, free expression, and innovation on the internet through impact litigation, policy analysis, grassroots activism, and technology development. EFF uses the unique expertise of leading technologists, activists, and attorneys in its efforts to defend free speech online, fight illegal surveillance, advocate for users and innovators, and support freedom-enhancing technologies.