.XYZ Defeats .COM in "David vs. Goliath" Lawsuit

Verisign, best known for operating .com and .net, alleged that XYZ lied when it published the registration numbers reflecting its tremendous growth and made statements about registrants having a hard time finding good .com domain names. Many believed the lawsuit was a classic example of "David vs. Goliath," with the industry incumbent attempting to litigate new competition out of business. XYZ states that it knew Verisign's claims were not legitimate and had no choice but to defend itself. Although legal bills were in the seven-figure range, XYZ made a stand for every startup and small business that is bullied by large, established companies.



"At the time the lawsuit was filed, .xyz had only been globally available for 6 months. We were shocked that an industry-giant would file such claims against my small business. I also took it as a compliment," said XYZ's CEO and Founder Daniel Negari. According to XYZ's General Counsel, Grant Carpenter, "these tactics appear to be part of a coordinated anti-competitive scheme by Verisign to stunt competition and maintain its competitive advantage in the industry."



In line with the purpose of ICANN's gTLD program, the mission of .xyz is to provide internet users with competition and choice when selecting a domain name. As a flexible, affordable, and globally-appealing platform, .xyz has quickly become the go-to domain extension for the next generation of internet users all over the world. According to Namestat, .xyz leads all new domain extensions in international registrations, with sales in 217 countries and 125 accredited retailers, such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, 123-reg, as well as the tens of thousands of resellers beneath them.



In addition to operating the .xyz domain extension, XYZ recently introduced .College and .Rent domains for the education and real estate sectors, respectively. With the lawsuit now behind it, XYZ is also on schedule to launch .Security, .Protection, and .Theatre in December of this year. The company has also entered into a joint venture with Uniregistry to operate Cars Registry Limited, which will also be launching .Cars, .Car, and .Auto for the automotive industry in December 2015.



"We were thrilled the judge recognized and validated that Verisign had no legal basis for its claims. The victory today proved that the innovation and superior availability in .xyz prevailed against Verisign's frivolous attempts to stunt our growth," said Negari.



The full text of the Court's order can be found at www.gen.xyz



Disclosure: Daniel Negari, Founder and CEO of XYZ, has personally initiated a significant short position of Verisign's (NASDAQ:VRSN) stock.



