.XYZ Is One of the First New Domains to Receive MIIT Approval

The Most Popular New Domain in the World can now be Hosted in China
Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2016 --Beijing XYZ Technology Co. LTD, the Chinese registry operator of the world's most popular new domain extension, .xyz, announced today that it has received official approval from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), a Chinese governmental agency in charge of the domain name industry. As a leading registry operator in China, XYZ was one of the first foreign entities to be approved.
With accreditation in China being a top priority for over a year, XYZ worked closely with ICANN, the nonprofit organization that maintains the internet's stability, to develop a technical solution that met its policy and system requirements. XYZ is the only registry to receive approval from ICANN for its technical solution to operate in China. The registry's partner in China, ZDNS, also played an integral role in helping XYZ pioneer a dual backend that was acknowledged by the MIIT.
As one of XYZ's most important markets, China accounted for one-third of all .xyz registrations across the world prior to accreditation, according to nTLDstats. Although they could be registered and transferred, websites on .xyz domains could not be hosted locally in China. Now that accreditation has been completed, existing registrants, as well as new businesses and individuals, can now use their .xyz domains for their websites, emails, apps, and more using services in China.
"Even before accreditation, .xyz has been our best selling new domain. Our customers have been eagerly waiting to use their .xyz domains for their professional and personal websites," said He Xiaojiang, CEO of Chengdu West Dimension Digital Technology Co, LTD. "With the abundance of .xyz websites we will be seeing in China in the near future, we expect our daily .xyz registration volume to grow by a factor of 10, while aftermarket activity and auction sale prices rise dramatically in the coming months," she continued.
XYZ has prepared for the expected increase in popularity by implementing its first phase of expansion in the region in 2016. The registry set up its WFOE, obtained its Chinese business license, and opened an office in Beijing. In November, XYZ's CEO, Daniel Negari, traveled to Beijing to meet with Chinese registrar partners, gave a keynote speech at World Hosting Days, and did an interview with newg.TV. Mason Zhang, XYZ's Business Development Director in China, will lead the company's continuing expansion efforts in 2017.
"It has been a pleasure working with the XYZ team over the past two years to help make .xyz one of the most popular new domains in China. We are also glad to see the effort .xyz has made in fighting against abuse," said Bridge Song, General Manager of Alibaba Cloud Computing's Domains & Websites Division. "Now that .xyz is accredited in China, we look forward to increasing our marketing efforts with them to help our enterprise clients expand internationally on .xyz domains."
".xyz is already the go-to domain extension for the next generation of internet users all over the world," said Daniel Negari. "With a whole new generation of businesses and individuals now able to host their .xyz websites in China, our team can't wait to begin featuring our favorite ones to inspire the Generation XYZ community."
Launched in June 2014, .xyz is the most popular new domain extension in the world, with more registrations than well-established endings such as .info, .co, .us, and .biz. Despite its unprecedented growth, .xyz is a safe and reputable namespace with less than 1% abuse, according to Spamhaus. To search and download lists of premium .xyz domains that are available for hand registration, visit www.gen.xyz/premiums.
About Beijing XYZ Technology Co. LTD
Beijing XYZ is the Chinese registry operator of the world's most popular new domain, .xyz, as well as .College, .Rent, .Security, .Protection, and .Theatre. Through a joint venture, the company also offers some of the internet's most valuable real estate ending in .Cars, .Car, and .Auto.
Founded in 2011, the company is led by CEO and Founder Daniel Negari, a visionary internet entrepreneur with years of experience in the domain industry. Learn more about XYZ in recent featured press such as Fox Business News with Maria Bartiromo, The Telegraph or at www.gen.xyz.
More information about .xyz can be found at www.gen.xyz/China, www.weibo.com/genxyz, by joining XYZ's official QQ group: 295605448, or on WeChat: wwwgenxyz.