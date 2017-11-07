XYZ Launches .Storage as the Industry's Authoritative Namespace

Priority Registration for New .Storage Domains Begins Today
Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2017 --XYZ, operator of the most popular new domain in the world, .xyz, launched .Storage today as the authoritative namespace for businesses and individuals in the physical storage and data storage industries. Acquired by XYZ in May 2017, .Storage is being opened to the company's global network of 400+ domain retailers, including CSC, MarkMonitor, and GoDaddy.
Priority registration for trademark holders begins at 9:00am EST, and domains are awarded immediately on a first-come, first-served basis. All .Storage web addresses, including 1-letter domains like i.Storage, geographics like NewYork.Storage, and keywords like Online.Storage, are available today for one standard fee. With no verification required, brands may secure these domains, as well as their trademarks, facility locations, and other relevant names, before they become available to the general public on November 28, 2017. Global general availability begins on December 5, 2017.
To encourage businesses to begin using their .Storage domains immediately, XYZ will offer a complimentary white-glove website migration service for a limited time ($10,000 value). The transition from the old domains to .Storage URLs follows Google's best practices and takes under one week to complete. Existing search engine rankings, SEO scores, and emails are all maintained, while businesses enjoy a boost to their branding and online presence from their new .Storage domains.
Thanks to the global success of .xyz as the go-to domain ending for the next generation of internet users, XYZ is launching .Storage as its tenth extension in just over three years. .Storage is expected to follow the trend of XYZ's other domain endings and be a popular choice among industry leaders, with featured adoption by MIT's $200 million-funded Engine.xyz, Deloitte's leadership communities Exponentials.xyz and GoInnovate.xyz, and Baidu's automotive AI initiative Apollo.Auto.
"XYZ brought innovation and choice to the internet when we launched .xyz in 2014 as the domain ending for every website, everywhere. With businesses and individuals now using .xyz in over 200 countries, I had the confidence to acquire and launch .Storage as the authoritative platform for an $80 billion per year industry," said Daniel Negari, CEO of XYZ. "With no domains being held back, businesses should take advantage of our flat pricing structure and secure the best .Storage names immediately."
Read Negari's full announcement to learn more or search for .Storage domains at www.go.storage.
About XYZ
XYZ is unlocking new real estate on the web for the next generation of internet users with new global domain extensions, including the most popular new domain in the world, .xyz. The registry also operates .College, .Rent, .Security, .Protection, .Theatre, .Storage, and .Cars, .Car, and .Auto through a joint venture.
Learn more about XYZ on Fox Business News with Maria Bartiromo and Wired, or at www.gen.xyz.