.xyz, the Next .com, Launches Globally

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2014 --.xyz, the first truly flexible and affordable new top level domain extension (gTLD) with universal appeal, launched into global general availability today. As the most anticipated new domain extension, internet users worldwide now have the opportunity to upgrade their online presence with a .xyz domain name.



The mission of .xyz is to bring choice and innovation back to the namespace by offering an affordable mainstream platform for every website, everywhere. As a domain industry veteran, .xyz’s CEO and Founder Daniel Negari immediately identified the potential in a short and memorable domain extension that transcends language barriers.



Because of its appeal to all types of internet users, ranging from individuals to global businesses across all interests and industries, .xyz domain name registrations are expected to exceed 1 million within the first year of launch. .xyz is also the most affordable new domain extension on the market, with millions of domain names available for less than $9.99 through approximately 200 registrar partners in 30 countries across the world.



“We are excited to provide internet users with the opportunity to register their perfect domain names,” says Negari. “With dot-XYZ, each individual or business can express and upgrade their unique online identity, free of restricting labels or limited options in the dot-COM space.”



.xyz has successfully established its brand as the go-to domain extension for the next generation of internet users, while gaining industry and mainstream media attention in the process. Its brand- exclusive period saw registrations from notable brands such as Facebook and Google, and it also held a priority registration period that caught the attention of domain investors by offering highly desirable .xyz domain names at affordable, non-premium prices. Major media outlets such as VentureBeat and National Public Radio have featured .xyz as a success story and dubbed the extension as the new .com.



“Dot-XYZ exemplifies what new domain extensions are about,” says GoDaddy Vice President and General Manager of Domains Mike McLaughlin. “Dot-XYZ has the best interest of individuals, businesses and organizations in mind by providing an affordable global extension that can help them reach customers worldwide.”



“Dot-XYZ opens the doors for a whole new generation of individuals and businesses to get online. We are thrilled to be part of the team that is bringing dot-XYZ to the market,” said Jason Teichman, Chief Operating Officer at Web.com.



“We are looking forward to offering dot-XYZ domain names to our reseller network through OpenSRS. We have been working very closely with the dot-XYZ team and we feel that, together, we can make this extension very successful,” says David Woroch, Executive Vice President, Wholesale at Tucows.



Going beyond launch, the .xyz team will continue to build and grow its innovative brand through strategic partnerships and fresh marketing campaigns. Surrounding the domain extension, .xyz is also cultivating the global community coined “Generation XYZ,” allowing users worldwide to connect with each other in a whole new way.



xyz domain registrations are now available through every major registrar all over the world, including GoDaddy, Network Solutions, and 123-Reg. A list of featured registrar partners can be found at www.gen.xyz. Stay up-to-date by following .xyz on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



About .xyz

.xyz, the newly launched domain extension for every website, everywhere, is led by Founder Daniel Negari, a visionary Internet entrepreneur with years of experience in the domain name space. Located in Las Vegas and Beverly Hills, the innovative registry operator is bringing new unrestricted global domain extensions including .xyz, .College and .Now to the Internet.



.xyz launched globally to the general public on June 2, 2014. For more information about .xyz, visit www.gen.xyz.