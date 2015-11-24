XYZ Wins Big Against Verisign

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2015 --XYZ, the registry operator of .xyz, .College, .rent, and several other new domain extensions, swept the board in the opinion issued by United States District Judge Claude M. Hilton. In the lawsuit brought against XYZ by Verisign, which is best known for operating .com, the court found that XYZ won on every single legal argument.



XYZ Won Every Legal Argument

Not only was it determined that XYZ was completely accurate in its statements regarding its own revenue, registration numbers, and marketing budget, but the judge went so far as to note that the Plaintiff's own data proved some of XYZ's claims regarding the lack of good .com availability.



"Further, according to Plaintiff's own data, <.com> names are largely unavailable. In a given month, Plaintiff reports that it receives about two (2) billion requests to register <.com> domain names, yet fewer than three (3) million are actually registered. Most of the requests fail because the requested <.com> name is unavailable. Three (3) million out of two (2) billion is less than one percent (1%); thus, more than ninety-nine percent (99%) of <.com> names are unavailable." - District Judge Claude M. Hilton



The judge went on to explain that in addition to all of XYZ's statements being accurate, he found that Verisign had failed to provide substantial evidence for every element of the false advertising claim.



Verisign Believed to be Scheming to Eliminate Competition

XYZ believes that Verisign filed this lawsuit as part of a coordinated anti-competitive scheme to stunt competition and innovation in order to maintain its unfair competitive advantage in the industry. As evidence of this, Verisign also filed a suit alleging that XYZ conspired with its backend registry, CentralNic, to harm Verisign's business when XYZ purchased the new domain extensions .Security, .Protection, and .Theatre from their previous owners. A judge this week threw out this claim because Verisign did not state any specific facts to support its allegations. Despite there being two other pending claims in that lawsuit, XYZ will be launching all three new domain extensions on December 17, 2015.



XYZ Fights the Good Fight

Daniel Negari, Founder and CEO of XYZ, commented, "In what has become an ongoing David vs. Goliath battle, we are proud to take up the fight on behalf of the industry. XYZ stands for every innovative startup and small business out there who refuses to be slowed down by established companies."



XYZ's mission to provide competition and choice for the next generation of internet users is succeeding. When the industry incumbent Verisign first filed the lawsuit, .xyz had approximately 700,000 registrations. Today, .xyz has surpassed 1.5 million registrations and is still growing.



"Consumers deserve choice. As the last three letters of the alphabet, .xyz is here to satisfy consumers' demand for short, memorable, and affordable domain names. The future of XYZ is very bright as we continue to grow in international markets and help consumers find the domain names they've always wanted," Negari added.



The full text of the Court's Summary can be found at www.gen.xyz.



About XYZ

XYZ is the registry operator of .xyz, .College, .rent, .Security, .Protection, and .Theatre. The company is also launching .Cars, .Car, and .Auto in December through a joint venture.



Founded in 2011 with offices in Las Vegas and Santa Monica, the innovative registry is led by CEO and Founder Daniel Negari, a visionary internet entrepreneur with years of experience in the domain industry.



Learn more about XYZ in recent featured press such as CNBC, Wired, Reuters TV, or at www.gen.xyz.