Yad Tech Expands Horizons to New Areas of Men's & Women's Health

Montréal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2015 --Yad-Tech (http://www.yadtech.com) has cemented a name for itself in prior years as the leading provider of all-natural and clinically research reproductive solutions for men and women. As the pioneer of some of the most widely used fertility, prenatal and reproductive supplements for both sexes, Yad has become an industry standard over the past decade. Now the company is pleased to announce that it's expanding its horizons to help meet other prevailing health and wellbeing needs of the international community.



Yad-Tech now specializes in new areas of men's and women's health that include: urology, gynecology, gastroenterology and nutritional science, in addition to offering the name brand reproductive health products it's made a name for itself with.



Yad-Tech delivers the most affordable, all-natural products for men and women's health without a doctor's prescription – all made available over the counter with fast shipping to all parts of the world.



Now consumers can place their trust in Yad-Tech to help them better manage a long list of common conditions that include: liver health, weight management, pregnancy and lactation, female and male fertility, health and nutrition science.



"We've come to the realization that in order to be a pioneer, you have to think a bit outside of the bottle," explained Yad-Tech. "While it surely helps to offer groundbreaking fertility solutions for men and women, it's also nice to be less narrow in our scope. Hence the reason why we've chosen to expand our industry leading nutraceutical lineup to include products that now address other areas of health and wellbeing."



You can learn more about Purea and Yad-Tech by visiting them online at: http://www.yadtech.com.



About Yad Tech

Yad-Tech (http://www.yadtech.com) is a research and development company that is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company's mission is to research and develop modern, scientifically based and cutting-edge nutraceutical products that are wholly supported by leading scientific and clinical studies in efforts to offer consumers an alternative and holistic approach to treating many prevalent ailments. The company's core focus is female and male fertility products, in addition to the entity also offering a variety of other nutraceutical supplements. Most recently, the company has added several new product lines to its arsenal that target weight management, nutrition, urology, gynecology, gastroenterology and nutritional science.



Press Contact

Yad-Tech Corporate Headquarters

6900 Décarie #226

Montréal, Québec H3X 2T8

Toll Free: 1 877 476 1462 FREE

Email: info@yadtech.com

Web: http://www.yadtech.com