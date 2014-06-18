Yad Tech Launches Purea, a New Supplement on the Heels of Rising Epidemic of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Cases in North America

Montréal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2014 --Yad Tech (http://www.yadtech.com) has announced the official launch of a nutraceutical called Purea. The supplement is designed to help prevent the unnatural buildup of simple fat on the liver. This unnatural buildup of fat, commonly caused by a keeping a fatty diet and leading a sedentary lifestyle, (and in some cases by metabolic syndrome), can lead to fat buildups on the liver that can cause permanent scarring and that contribute to a wide variety of different diseases and ailments that could otherwise be avoided. Currently there is no approved pharmacological solution for treating nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), leaving only natural treatment and prevention options on the table for millions of sufferers worldwide.



The goal of Purea is to offer a holistic alternative that utilizes the power of hepatoprotective, anti-fibrotic and antioxidant constituents to prevent, and in some cases outright reverse, the buildup of excess fat in the liver as well as to shield the liver from harmful inflammatory cytokines, which are byproducts released as a result of the presence or accumulation of triglycerides (neutral fat) in the liver.



NAFLD is the primary cause of most types of chronic liver disease, something that is commonly linked to the ingestion of more calories than the liver is capable of effectively processing—thus compromising its internal function in the body, resulting in the accumulation of fat cells. While most patients with NAFLD are benign, in some instances the condition can rapidly progress to other serious and harmful diseases and ailments.



According to the U.S Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), about 25 percent of the entire U.S. population is considered to be obese and is at prime risk for contracting NAFLD. In most cases of obesity, patients often already have NAFLD due to keeping a high calorie diet combined with leading a sedentary lifestyle. It’s estimated that about 29 million Americans currently suffer from NAFLD with an estimated 6.4 million suffering from a more serious stage of the disease called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), according to Medicinenet.com.



“Clinical evidence from our research suggests that the addition of hepatoprotectant products into the daily diet can help support liver function, prevent or reverse the accumulation of excess fat in liver cells, as well as protect the liver from the negative effects induced by inflammatory cytokines released in response to the accumulation of neutral fat (triglycerides) in liver cells,” stated a company spokesperson.



Purea contains a proprietary blend of special amino acids, enzymes, vitamins, antioxidants, n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids, micronutrients, metabolizers and water soluble nutrients that have been clinically studied for their efficacy in both preventing fat buildup in the liver cells and in reversing fat buildup in the liver cells, including the accumulation of neutral fat cells (triglycerides).



