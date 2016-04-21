Yad Tech Announces Launch of New Product for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Querceta

Montreal, QC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2016 --Yad Tech (http://www.yadtech.com) has announced the official launch of Querceta. Querceta is a supplement designed to treat symptoms of nonbacterial prostatitis which can cause Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome (CPPS). Nonbacterial prostatitis affects men of all ages but is more difficult to diagnose and treat than bacterial prostatitis. Recent studies have suggested that natural supplements are more effective than antibiotics used for treating bacterial prostatitis. In addition, Quercetin, Lycopene, and Zinc are known to reduce the symptoms of CPPS. These ingredients, alongside the Vitamin D found in Querceta, have also been recognized to effectively curb the onset of prostate cancer.



Yad Tech's mission is to research and develop modern, scientifically based natural health products supported by leading clinical studies. Men with prostatitis generally suffer from a number of symptoms, including chronic pelvic pain, pain in the penis, in the testicles, pain after ejaculation, burning on urination, and sensations of imperative and urgent urination. These new findings have reported that 500mg of Quercetin administered twice daily can contribute to a significant reduction in CPPS. Quercetin has strong antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antineoplastic properties. With cancer and prostate inflammation nearing epidemic levels, chronic inflammation is known to present neoplastic dangers to the body. With 1 softgel twice daily (morning and evening) throughout a duration of 3-to-6 months, Querceta will work to reduce inflammation and reduce the pain associated with nonbacterial prostatitis. "We are increasingly becoming more concerned with the rising need for pelvic pain treatments. With our experience in understanding prostate health." says Yohann Abitbol, spokesperson of Yad Tech. "We are certain to see a reduction in symptoms of people taking Querceta."



Quercetin is an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory most commonly found in red wine, green tea, and onions. Lycopene and Zinc has been proven to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, the two biggest risk factors of prostate cancer. Several studies have shown a link between patients suffering from CPPS and a Zinc deficiency. It is best recommended to avoid spicy foods, alcohol, and caffeine when taking Querceta. Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome is caused by a number of conditions, it is strongly recommended to consult with a doctor and/or primary care physician to determine the best treatment option for prostatitis.



You can learn more about Querceta and Yad Tech by visiting them online at: http://www.yadtech.com.



About Yad Tech

Yad-Tech (http://www.yadtech.com) is a research and development company that is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. Most recently, the company has added Querceta to its lineup—a supplement that has been carefully designed to help reduce buildup of simple fat on the liver that can lead to a variety of diseases and ailments, including liver disease and diabetes.



