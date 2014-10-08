Raanana, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2014 --VocalReferences, the market leading app that allows businesses to easily capture, display and share customer testimonials in video, audio and text format, is now available seamlessly to Yahoo's millions of users. New and existing Yahoo clients can access VocalReferences via Yahoo Commerce Central, the Yahoo Small Business Center and Yahoo's Web Hosting product. For the first time, Yahoo users now have a complete testimonial tool that will simplify the process of recording testimonials from their happy customers and maximizing their marketing value by displaying them on their site and social media accounts. The product also serves as a lead generator by making it easy for customers giving the testimonials to share them with their friends.



"We've taken our product to a new level by enabling Yahoo customers to add our proprietary 'Flyout' display widget to their ecommerce site and website without interacting with any code. The display widget is injected automatically into the user's site upon registration. A simple click of a button and the product is ready for use. Of course, all the functionality and features of our full testimonial product are available to Yahoo users as well," notes David Wenner, co-founder of VocalReferences. "Including our Facebook app."



"This new relationship with Yahoo is in line with our strategic plan of partnering with the leaders in the field offering premier products to the business and ecommerce communities. We're proud to be working with Yahoo following our successful integration deals with Wix and Jimdo" added VocalReferences co-founder, David Barth. "We are in discussions with many more potential partners and are open to any organization that appreciates the need and value of our product. It's very hard to argue with the numerous benefits of having good testimonials, not least of which is to increase product sales and online conversions. Nothing sells a product or business better then the recommendation of an existing customer."



All of VocalReferences display widgets are fully customizable to fit with the look and feel of a user's existing ecommerce or web site. The unique aspect of the Flyout widget is that it is a tab on the side of the page that can be added any place and in multiple places in a website and does not interfere with the site's design and functionality. The product also offers many capture tools that make getting a testimonial from a customer that much easier for the merchant, including the VocalReferences mobile apps for Android and iOS as well as buttons and links that enable customers to submit text and video testimonials anytime at their convenience.