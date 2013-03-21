Yahoo! Inc.&KB Home Trend Analysis Reports: (NASDAQ: YHOO), (NYSE: KBH)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2013 --Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ: YHOO) opened at $22.43 and oscillated in the range of $22.36 and $22.95 in the latest trading session. It is at $22.82, up 3.29 percent from its previous close of $22.09. Yahoo shows bullish trend and the stock’s first resistance level is at $23.00. Upon breaching this level, the stock may touch $23.15. On the downside, it may slip to $22.65. The stock has traded 12.627 million shares so far in the session, in comparison to its usual trading volume of 19.96 million shares.



Yahoo announced the acquisition of Jybe, a start-up dealing in social recommendation segment. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Find out how this announcement could benefit YHOO here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=YHOO



KB Home (NYSE: KBH) created its new 52 weeks high and traded in the range of $20.70 and $22.38 during its latest trading session. The stock had opened at $21.57 and is currently at $22.10, up 2.46 percent from its previous close. KB Home recorded the volume of 6.259 million shares, significantly higher than its average daily trading volume of 4.616 million shares, thus showing bullish trend.



The stock has overall bullish trend as per its MACD chart and the stock is likely to maintain the streak. It is also trading above its 20 days SMA of $22.00.



Find out where KBH could be headed by getting the free and full trend analysis report here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=KBH



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure

MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009