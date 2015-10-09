Yajooj.com Launches First-Ever Free Local Classified Ads Website with Video, Images and Live Chat

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2015 --Yajooj.com free local classified is pleased to announce that the website offers features that are useful for buyers or sellers. The many categories and features improve the likelihood of arriving at a successful transaction between buyer and seller. The ease of use for posting classified ads is a welcome change from other sites that require extensive measures to establish the right to post.



The website is available in eight countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, United Kingdom, India and Bangladesh. The classifieds are free to those who post locally. The website is very browsable, with ads sorted into multiple categories, ranging from Real Estate to Pets to Free Stuff.



Realtors, property managers and auto dealers can post unlimited ads to the website, for free. Also all their posting will be shown as yajooj.com/DealerBusinessName or yajooj.com/RealtorBusinessName



In addition to free posting to the website, users can upload video files to explain better the characteristics of the product or service offered for sale. Other images can also be posted to display the item for sale or trade. Another feature that is unique is the capability of doing a live chat with the seller. This feature adds to the feeling of security in completing online transactions.



The website is easy to navigate, with the various categories and sub-categories at an intuitive level. Users of the site can browse the items, or can search using various filters. Location, item category and posting date are just some of the ways to filter the many items available on the site.



Details about the free local classified site (Some highlighted features of yajooj.com)



- User can upload video, images and live chat with seller



- Internal email system built up, so user email address is never shared between users



- Live chat connects the buyer with the seller at real time through built in messenger and sellers can talk with multiple buyers simultaneously.



- Send email to user right from web browser. Does not need to login to the personal email address.



- Improve posting



- FREE LOCAL CLASSIFIEDS



- Offering Auto Dealer and Realtor (property Management), two years FREE ad posting



- Unlimited Ad posting for Auto Dealer or Realtor or property management



- Business Name, Business Address, and Business Phone number are shown on Auto Dealer or Realtor all Ads posted



- Business logo shown on each auto Dealer or Realtor ads, increase marketing power



- View (List, Grid, Yajooj Mapper)



About Yajooj.com

Yajooj.com is the First Ever Classified Ads Website with Video, Images and Live Chat. It moves away from other free classified sites and provides users and sellers with a professional free classified sites that bring sellers and buyers together with positive results.