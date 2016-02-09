Yakima, WA Dentist Dr. John Carbery Helps Patients Achieve Confident, Permanent Smiles After Tooth Loss

Yakima, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2016 --Yakima dentist Dr. John Carbery of Oasis Dental is helping patients who have experienced the loss of one or more permanent teeth find a lasting solution for a confident, functional smile once again with permanent dental implants. Dental implants are the most advanced alternative to permanent teeth available in the industry today and offer patients not only improved aesthetics, but dramatically improved function as well.



According to statistics, approximately 70% of adults ages 35-44 have lost at least one permanent tooth. Prior to the availability of dental implants, bridges or partial dentures were often used to conceal the aesthetic abnormality of missing tooth. However, these solutions did not restore the function of the missing tooth. Over time, missing permanent teeth can also lead to the resorption of the surrounding bone and gum tissue, which can lead to additional tooth loss near the initial void of the missing tooth. Dental implants, however, can correct all of these issues and restore full function to the patient's smile.



A dental implant is a small titanium screw that is surgically inserted into the jawbone and essentially replaces the function that the natural tooth root once had. This dental implant acts as an anchor for an artificial crown and restores the visible portion of the missing tooth. As a completed unit, the dental implant and crown mimics the structure of a natural tooth and is able to keep the surrounding jaw bone and gum tissues healthy and viable.



A completed dental implant is designed to be just as strong as or even stronger than the previous permanent tooth that once took its place. With dental implants, patients do not have any restrictions about foods they cannot eat as they would with dentures or bridges. They can also brush and floss their new implants just as they do their natural teeth. Dental implants are an effective solution for replacing a single missing tooth, a series of missing teeth, or even entire top and bottom arches of missing teeth as a better alternative to removable dentures.



Dr. Carbery offers consultations for patients with missing teeth who are interested in dental implants. At this consultation, Dr. Carbery can determine if patients are good candidates for dental implants and what benefits the procedure can offer them.



About Dr. John Carbery

Dr. Carbery has been serving the dental needs of Washington patients for more than 40 years. His decades of experience in the industry have set him apart as one of the most distinguished dental professionals in the greater Yakima area. He is a Fellow of the International College of Dentists and recently was appointed by the Governor of Washington to the Dental Quality Assurance Commission. He is a member of the ADA, the Yakima County Dental Society, and the Washington Oral Health Foundation.



To learn more about Dr. John Carbery and the dental implant services he offers for patients in the Yakima, WA area who are struggling with missing teeth, please visit www.oasis-dental.com.