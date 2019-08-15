Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, Patrick Muldoon, Frank Whaley and Al Sapienza Wrap on "Painting Christmas" a New Christmas Film Written and Directed by Candy Cain

Henderson, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2019 --Candy Cain's new Christmas film "Painting Christmas" wrapped on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Long Island, New York. The feature stars a strong ensemble cast, including Patrick Muldoon (Starship Troopers, Melrose Place), Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe (Final Destination, Flip That Romance, Christmas at Holly Lodge), Al Sapienza (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, House Of Cards, The Sopranos) and Frank Whaley (Pulp Fiction, Luke Cage).



Painting Christmas was written and directed by veteran Christmas film director Candy Cain. Global Genesis Group is producing alongside Gemelli Films.



Global Genesis Group has the worldwide distribution rights.



Writer/Director Candy Cain said, "After being encouraged to create a Christmas movie because my real name is actually Candy Cain, I wrote and directed "Ivy & Mistletoe." It was such a great experience doing a fun Christmas movie that my team and I rolled right into the second one, "Destination Christmas." Then we jumped into "Painting Christmas." I'm thrilled to work with such an incredible cast to bring the words of the page to life. I'm also very happy that Global Genesis Group is bringing all three films to a worldwide audience."



Alan Green, Global Genesis Group's VP of Sales, stated, "The worldwide market is aggressively looking for quality Christmas movies, and we're extremely excited to be in the Christmas business with such a prolific writer/director like Candy Cain, especially with a cast-heavy project like "Painting Christmas.""



Also starring in "Painting Christmas" are Terri Garber (North and South, Dynasty), Jennifer Bassey (27 Dresses, All My Children), Carrie Genzel (Watchmen, Supernatural) and Cody Calafiore (Clinton Road, Destination Christmas).



About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television IP's, Feature Films and Documentaries as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate global branding. Global Genesis Group is a full-service Production, Distribution and IP Management company.