Yancey Home Center Partners with BizIQ

Newman, CA -- 06/27/2017 -- Yancey Home Center, a longtime fixture in the local hardware industry, announced today that it has entered into a business partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company that serves North American small business clients across numerous industries from its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.



In partnering with BizIQ, Yancey Home Center looks to benefit from the marketing firm's industry expertise in an effort to bolster its reputation and capitalize on its nearly 130 years in business as it attempts to attract new customers. The key actions kicking off the partnership include the development of a new and modernized website for the hardware store in Stanislaus County, CA.



When putting together a marketing strategy for a company like Yancey Home Center, BizIQ prioritizes the creation of a range of digital content, including the website as well as blog content, press releases and more. All content is designed to attract and engage current and prospective customers who may be in the market for the products sold by Yancey Home Center. Search engine optimization (SEO) plays a major role in BizIQ's approach, as it helps its clients to rank higher in local Google search results and increases their visibility.



Yancey Home Center's new website will feature a comprehensive look at the hardware store's products and services, while also providing helpful information related to the hardware and home improvement industries. The content on the new site will be written by trained copywriters with an understanding of the field, and will be designed to offer reading material that is informative, timely and relevant to Yancey Home Center's customers.



"As an independent business that's been a local presence for well over a century, Yancey Home Center has long been able to capitalize on word of mouth and a strong reputation for excellent products and services," said Kern C. Hunewill, owner of Yancey Home Center. "However, the need to distinguish ourselves online has never been more apparent, as more and more people begin their search for tools and supplies on the internet. BizIQ's assistance has been very much appreciated so far, and we're pleased to be partnering with their team."



Founded in 1888, Yancey Home Center is a BBB-accredited member of the local Chamber of Commerce and a premier source for a full selection of home supplies. The company's products include tools and supplies for electrical, painting, locksmith, lumber, roofing and window projects and more, and the shop also offers tools for rent.



