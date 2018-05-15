Yankee Pedlar Sponsors 2018 Gingerbread House Jubilee

Wolfeboro, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2018 --One of the greatest joys for any real estate agent is pairing the right family with the right home. There's nothing so satisfying as knowing it's the right match and a perfect fit. For Yankee Pedlar in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, it's no different… except sometimes, the right home is made of gingerbread.



In 2018—as they do each December—Wolfeboro's oldest real estate brokerage firm will sponsor the Gingerbread House Jubilee. This annual event sees dozens of gingerbread houses (as many as 100) auctioned off for a good local cause. This year's Gingerbread House Jubilee is scheduled for December 8 in Wolfeboro. Yankee Pedlar has already begun to spread the word.



Amy Knapp, REALTOR® and president of the company's gingerbread house division, believes they are unique in the nation. "I don't know of any other brokerage firm with a dedicated gingerbread house division! We stay busy all year, but it gets crazy during the holiday season," she jokes.



Yankee Pedlar helps bring awareness to the event, as a way to foster its own ties to the local community it serves. Wolfeboro residents look forward to the event's signature window display, as each year presents a new and original gingerbread scene, alongside a sizable blue candy lake, representative of the town's own Lake Winnipesaukee.



For local residents like Knapp, the Gingerbread House Jubilee sheds light on the idea that there's magic in the little things, like helping families find the right home or bringing gingerbread creations to a close-knit, local town. "There's magic everywhere and being a magical realtor is the way to go for me," says Knapp, who credits Pam Grout's book, E Squared, as a resource for recognizing the true magic in life.



As for the gingerbread house division of Yankee Pedlar, Knapp says it's a relatively quiet segment of the business 11 months out of the year. "There are no mold issues or contract disputes in the gingerbread house division of our brokerage firm and all disagreements are resolved over a candy cane and hot chocolate. It's really a wonderful department to be in charge of."



Last year's Gingerbread House Jubilee was held at Barn at The General Wolfe on Main Street in Wolfeboro. Details of 2018's upcoming event will be forthcoming later in the year.



About Yankee Pedlar

Yankee Pedlar is Wolfeboro's oldest and largest real estate brokerage firm, with decades of continuous service to the area. A full service real estate agency, the firm specializes in vacation rentals adjacent to Lakes Winnipesaukee and Wentworth, as well as properties on Mirror Lake and throughout Tuftonboro and Alton, NH.