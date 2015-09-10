Yantouch Starts Indiegogo Campaign of Eye1 Pair, an Audiophile Stereo Combines with Portable Smart Lighting

Taipei, Taiwan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2015 --Yantouch is a Taiwan based unique Technology+Art brand. It was founded in 2008 by an extremely passionate and innovative team. The Co-founder, Ken Ouyang, owns 57 international patents and various awards. The company blends the familiar acoustic, lighting, wireless, app technologies with modern, simplistic minimalist art designs, and the Taiwanese precision craftsmanship. The company's Diamond and Jelly product lines have already made them a familiar name in the domain of smart lighting technology.



Yantouch is currently all set to unleash its upcoming lifestyle device, Eye1 Pair, and lifestyle app, HueDJ. The company claims "Reinventing the Bedroom Stereo, Music & Light". From the sound aspect, it replaces existing bulky bedroom stereo with much portable compact size, yet keep the audiophile quality. From the light aspect, it replaces bedroom lamps with dimmable 800 lumens and alarm clocks with emulated Sunrise/Sunset lighting to provide natural wake/sleep. Other than millisons of colors to choose from, it also allow users to design their Hue patterns with music beat just like a DJ, from the free download HueDJ app.



Some of the most important features of Yantouch Eye1 Pair are

- Most advanced True Wireless Stereo

- "Swiss Horn" natural bass, audiophile quality

- "As simple as opening your eyes" Left/Right setup

- 800 lumens dimmable white lights with energy saving LED

- Sunrise/Sunset emulated lighting for natural wake/sleep

- Millions of colors, fixed or loop with adjustable speed

- Innovative user designable Hue patterns with music beat as a DJ

- Simple yet ergonomic single power switch/stand

- Stand on table or hang on the wall with high stability

- Battery last more than 10 hours with both "Music & Light"



Ken Ouyang, the President of Yantouch, has just launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise funds to start the production of Yantouch Eye1. This campaign's funding goal is $30,000. With adequate funding, the production of Yantouch Eye1 is expected to get underway in October, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1izKaKa



The official website of Yantouch is http://www.yantouch.com/



About Yantouch Eye1 Pair

An innovative lifestyle product that combines both Audiophile Stereo and portable Smart Light in one product pair. Two advanced physical separated wireless speakers, with audiophile grade sound are better than most of the single box major speaker brands; Portable Smart lighting Pair are unique and convenient over the major fixed Smart Lighting brands.