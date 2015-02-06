YaY Novelty Officially Launches Luggage ID Tag Crowdfunding Campaign on Kickstarter

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2015 --Hoping to incite a revolution in the way travelers identify their luggage, YaY Novelty announces the official launch of their YaYtag Kickstarter campaign. Well-suited to help consumers express themselves, the trendy label celebrates the launch of their durable, user-friendly luggage ID tags. Offered in 70 colorful, personality-driven styles the YaYtag floods the marketplace with a sometime hilarious, sometime pretty, sometime patriotic ID fashion accessory.



Ingeniously created with two plastic cards fixed by a rivet and hung by a bungee cord loop the YaYtag is a fun way to identify luggage, backpacks, pet cages and team bags. Made with the same material and dimensions as a credit card, the YaYtag is 100% waterproof. It's also designed to help users keep private ID info hidden from plain view.



Currently, due to the influx of support for the Kickstarter campaign, 1000 tags of each artful print are in production. Ready to debut in March at one of the biggest trade shows in the travel industry, The Travel Goods Trade Show, YaY Novelty asks Kickstarter supporters to help them raise $3,000 for expenses.



Sunchea Phou, CEO and owner of YaY Novelty said, "I want our fun luggage ID tags to be successful for many reasons. Just one of which is to generate income to help support our Year Zero Foundation. YaY Novelty is an avenue of financial support for the children of Cambodia who desperately need shelter, clean water, education and healthcare. Having spent my childhood in a Cambodian refugee camp, I understand the need for aid to this area.



The YaY Novelty crowdfunding campaign also highlights another one of the company's useful products, the YaYwallet. The YaYwallet is made of durable woven elastic that keeps credit cards and ID held tightly. Also offered in a myriad of expressive designs, the YaYwallet is a minimalistic approach to its bulky counterpart.



About YaY Novelty

YaY Novelty is an American manufacturer of ultra slim wallet/credit card holders, ID tags and reusable bags. The company was founded in 2014 with a mission to create everyday lifestyle-enhancing products by manufacturing high-quality goods that evoke the expression of the consumer's personality. YaY Novelty has a passion for design and is equally committed to functionality and affordability.



In part, the company was established to generate income to support children via the Year Zero Foundation.



To support the YaY Novelty Kickstarter project visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1666587351/yaytag-trendy-id-tags-for-luggage-or-anything-you



Sunchea Phou

CEO, Owner

info@yaynovelty.com

206-852-8589



http://www.yaynovelty.com



https://www.facebook.com/yaynovelty/timeline

https://twitter.com/yaynovelty

http://www.pinterest.com/yaynovelty/

http://www.instagram.com/yaynovelty/