YBAS Seals Announces the Launch of 4 Up-Scale Seal Kits Widely Used in Various Excavators and Hammer Breaker Machine Supporting and Maintenance

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2018 --Guangzhou YBAS Seals Technology Co., Ltd has lately launched five state-of-the-art mechanical seal kits. They are specially-designed oil seals, seal kits and o-ring kits for spare parts like boom/arm/bucket cylinder. And hydraulic(main) pump kit control valve kits, swing motor kits, travel motor kits, center joint kits, adjuster cylinder kits, pilot valve kit foot valve kits, pushers, floating seals and loose parts for many famous brands such as Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi, Kobelco, Kato, Sumitomo, Volvo, Hyundai, Doosan and Daewoo excavators.



As one mature mechanical seal and seal kit manufacturer with many years' experience, YBAS is proficient in R&D and manufacturing, production and sales. They are dedicated to providing high quality and diversified seal kits; for example, hydraulic cylinder seal kits, excavator seal kit, breaker sea kit, o ring seal and so on.



Recently, YBAS is promoting 4 up-scale seal kits and have received much active feedback. Clients are satisfied with the products and they repeat the order soon. Therefore, they are really worth recommendation.



The first type is boom hydraulic cylinder seal kit for Komatsu PC200-6(102). This seal kit is from the original USA SKF brand, high quality makes it get more and more popular since its very first launch. This is a successful new product from YBAS research and development team. The exquisite design makes it a longer lifespan.



The second product is the wear ring for Caterpillar. The wear ring from YBAS is totally manufactured by its own factory, which to a large extent can ensure the high quality and performance for caterpillar seals. It's popular and it's the best-seller among YBAS seals. Clients love it since its launch. This will have great potential according to the market.



The third one is JCB seal kit. This is another popular seal kit since its launch. Clients always order it in bulks and buy it again and again. Good products speak for themselves. The seal kit is very convenient with good packages, they are easy to use with great elasticity.



The fourth one is Viton o ring kit for the caterpillar. No cracks, air holes will not appear since all the seals are double checked by YBAS. All the sizes are ensured for accuracy. Easy installation and resistance from acid, oil offer a longer lifespan. To learn more please click http://ybaseal.com/



"Welcome global customers for consulting, we insist on using the best materials adhere to the highest standard," said Mr. Dong, the boss of YBAS Seals. "Based on the requirements of customers, the required and satisfied seals products could be designed and developed by the advanced, accurate equipment and optimized production models, so as to create the great value for customers and clients at home and abroad. Therefore, the colorful pictures show the state-of-art techniques, professional operating, high-quality raw materials, the precise producing, strict QC, and thorough products testing."



About Guangzhou YBAS SEALS

GUANGZHOU YBAS SEALS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. is one of the most reliable and most professional manufacturers in China, we pay attention to quality, control costs. We can provide the most competitive price and best quality for customers.



According to the domestic and foreign market demand, our company has become a modern new company which integrates production, research, and development, sales, and service, and has always adhered to the high performance and price ratio products to serve customers. As well as the distribution of NOK, SKF, and CFW sealing products. The seal products are widely used in various excavators and hammer breaker machines support and maintenance. YBAS has been favored and recognized by customers at home and abroad.



YBAS have the full range of mold sizes and stable and high-quality product lines to ensure quick delivery?welcome OEM/ODM order. For more details please click http://ybaseal.com/.