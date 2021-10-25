Yeah Weddings Launches a Wedding Vendor Directory

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2021 --Yeah Weddings has expanded their website to provide local listings and reviews for the best wedding vendors. The wedding blog, an online resource for wedding planning, etiquette, and ideas, will offer more locally-based content to help couples find the right vendors for their wedding.



Yeah Weddings, run by wedding and event planning enthusiasts, has been a reliable source of information for brides and grooms around the world. The blog currently provides planning checklists and timelines, decor ideas, and answers to common questions surrounding wedding planning and etiquette. With the addition of vendor information, Yeah Weddings can help couples in all locations plan their wedding from start to finish. They also provide ideas and information on their Pinterest page.



"Finding and booking vendors is one of the most difficult - and important - aspects of planning your wedding," says Erin, an editor at Yeah Weddings. "We want to provide the best resource for couples searching for vendors in their area, so they can find the right fit for their style and budget. We think we can provide a lot more value to our readers by expanding on this part of our blog."



Yeah Weddings will begin compiling vendor lists by major US cities, with plans to expand into small cities and localities to help brides and grooms in areas across the country.



Yeah Weddings is a modern wedding blog that provides ideas, inspiration, and tips for couples planning their wedding. Dedicated to all things wedding related, Yeah Wedding offers everything from planning tips to honeymoon destinations and everything in between.



