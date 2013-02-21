Yellowfin Advances Collaborative BI with Storyboard

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2013 --Leading enterprise IT analyst firm, Enterprise Management Associates (EMA), has released an Impact Brief identifying global Business Intelligence (BI) vendor, Yellowfin, as an innovator in mid-market BI, with an emphasis on Collaborative BI.



The report details Yellowfin’s commitment to widespread BI user adoption, by making reporting and analytics as consumable as possible, noting the continued addition of significant collaborative capabilities since its release of version 5.1 in 2010.



“Collaborative BI functionality, particularly when integrated with data presentation capabilities, is gaining popularity and Yellowfin’s Storyboard has the potential to meet these needs,” stated the report. “Its collaborative functionality fills a gap found in most BI platforms. This is a step in the right direction, and with this latest release and the addition of Storyboard, EMA considers Yellowfin to be a leader in the mid-market BI domain, and a strongly positioned innovator. EMA views Yellowfin and Storyboard, as a company and technology worth watching.”



Yellowfin CEO, Glen Rabie, said that EMA’s Impact Brief was the most recent of a string of analyst and media recognition of Yellowfin’s pioneering efforts in Self-Service BI and Collaborative BI.



“This latest piece of research is a clear indication that industry experts now acknowledge Yellowfin as a leader in consumer-oriented Business Intelligence,” said Rabie. “Yellowfin and Storyboard support collaborative data-based decision-making, and the communication of BI content, in a truly accessible, unique manner.”



