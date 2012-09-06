Yellowfin Business Intelligence, Dashboard Best Practice Webinar

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2012 --Global Business Intelligence (BI) software vendor, Yellowfin, will host a series of dashboard best practice Webinars throughout Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19 September.



The BI Dashboard Best Practices Webinar series will explore:



- Why dashboards were rated as the number one strategic BI technology in Dresner Advisory Services 2012 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study

- Why data visualization expert, Stephen Few, has declared that the majority of today’s BI dashboards fail

- How to deliver best practice dashboards

- Why dashboards deliver high ROI



Few defines BI dashboards as: “a visual display of the most important information needed to achieve one or more objectives consolidated and arranged on a single screen so the information can be monitored at a glance.”



Register for a Webinar time



“Dashboards are the most basic, most fundamental, way of delivering the information derived from a BI implementation,” said Yellowfin CEO, Glen Rabie. “In fact, the latest Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study found that dashboards were rated as the most important strategic BI technology by those with, or looking to deploy, BI.”



But, despite the demand, many organizations are not able to deliver intuitive and insightful dashboards.



“Most dashboards fail,” said Few. “The main problem that plagues dashboards today is that they say too little and what they do say they don’t say very well. In other words, they are not very informative. When designed properly, a dashboard provides an overview of what’s going on, clearly and rapidly.”



Rabie said Webinar participants would learn how to:



- Design dashboards that provide instant insight

- Create dashboards that are relevant to job function, relate to business strategy and prompt accurate, timely action

- Select appropriate visualizations that best communicate the message that the chosen KPI is intended to convey



“One of the best ways to underpin the success of anyway BI project is to ensure that you supply users with easy-to-understand, relevant and timely information – via best practice dashboards,” said Rabie.



There are three concise forty minute Webinars scheduled throughout Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19 September.



Following the Webinar, attendees will receive a copy of the presentation slides and a recording for on-demand viewing.



To register for a session



About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence (BI) software vendor passionate about making BI easy. Yellowfin is headquartered and developed in Melbourne, Australia, offering a highly intuitive 100 percent Web-based reporting and analytics solution. Founded in 2003 in response to the complexity and costs associated with implementing and using traditional BI tools, Yellowfin is a leader in mobile, collaborative and embeddable BI as well as Location Intelligence and data visualization. For more information, visit http://www.yellowfinbi.com



What is Business Intelligence software?

Business Intelligence (BI) refers to a broad range of computer software applications and tools used to report, analyze and present data in a range of formats, to help businesses identify trends and opportunities, and support fundamental decision-making.



