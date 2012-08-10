Yellowfin Business Intelligence Launches New Data Visualizations With Olympic Data Blog Series

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2012 --Global Business Intelligence (BI) software vendor, Yellowfin, has launched three new chart types in a series of daily Olympic data blogs, spanning from 25 July to 10 August.



Read Yellowfin’s Olympic data blog series here



Yellowfin CEO, Glen Rabie, said that the new charting options were designed to enable organizations to “tell compelling stories with data”.



The new options include:



- A Heat Grid

- A Pie Infographic

- And a Scaled Image Chart



The new data visualizations will be included as part of the official launch of the next iteration of Yellowfin’s BI solution, due out November 2012.



“These new charting options are designed to further Yellowfin’s mission to make Business Intelligence even easier for end-users to independently understand and act on,” said Rabie.



“We also know that organizations have a wide variety of data types, which need to be analyzed from a multitude of different perspectives, in order to underpin effective decision-making.



“At Yellowfin, we’re continually striving to provide our customers with the most comprehensive and intuitive range of charting options possible, to empower them to realize the best view of their data possible, and answer important business questions fast.”



Rabie said that the 2012 London Olympic Games provided an ideal opportunity to showcase the new visualizations.



“Our number one aim is always to make BI easy. Part of that means making data as engaging and interesting as possible to deliver a great user experience – and what could be more engaging than the Olympic Games?”



For more on Yellowfin’s range of data visualizations, go here



Yellowfin’s next release will be made publically available at its November global partner conference, to be held in Melbourne, Australia.



