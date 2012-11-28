Yellowfin Identified as a Standout BI Solution in BARC'S the BI Survey 12

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2012 --Global Business Intelligence (BI) developer, Yellowfin, has been identified as a leading “Dashboard vendor” and “Small to Medium Projects vendor” in the Business Applications Research Center’s (BARC) The BI Survey 12 – the world’s largest end-user BI study.



Download the summary report



“Yellowfin’s commanding performance in BARC’s The BI Survey 12 – the world’s largest and must revered annual study of global BI software users – clearly demonstrates our inspired approach to BI,” said Yellowfin CEO, Glen Rabie. “This unrivaled result proves the ability of our product to exceed peer performance in critical product and service metrics, and deliver the breadth of world-class features that modern BI users demand, while surpassing their expectations.”



Yellowfin was ranked first for 13 criteria within the Dashboard vendor Peer Group, which contained eight vendors beside Yellowfin. Other vendors in this group comprised: Arcplan, BOARD, Decisyon, Dimensional Insight, Information Builders, MicroStrategy, Oracle OBIEE and QlikTech.



Yellowfin was ranked first in eight criteria within the Small to Medium (SME) Projects vendor Peer Group, which contained 18 vendors. Other vendors in this group comprised: Bissantz, BOARD, Cognos TM1 (IBM), Cubeware, Cyberscience, Decisyon, Dimensional Insight, Evidanza, Infor, Jedox, Microsoft SSAS, Microsoft SSRS, Pentaho, Phocas, QlikTech, Tableau and TARGIT.



“Survey outcomes show that Yellowfin is a highly agile and intuitive BI solution, which enables customers to achieve expected business benefits and reach BI project goals in relatively short timeframes,” said Melanie Mack, head of market research at BARC. “Yellowfin’s pervasive BI features make it easy to use and deploy, facilitating swift business user independence, and resulting in remarkably high penetration rates throughout its client organizations.



“Yellowfin also performs very well in growly important feature – function areas, such as cloud and Mobile BI, making it a highly innovative and recommended product.”



Dashboard vendor rankings



Yellowfin was ranked as top Dashboard vendor in:

- Business benefits achieved

- Business achievement

- Proportion of employees index (the highest number of employees using its BI solution as a proportion of total employees – 44%)

- Variety of data types

- Competitiveness

- User recommendation

- Cloud BI

- Mobile BI

- Innovation

- Vendor support

- Customer satisfaction

- Project length

- Agility



Yellowfin was also identified as a leading Dashboard vendor in:

- Goal achievement

- Competitive win rate

- Strategic selection

- Collaboration

- Visual analysis

- Performance satisfaction

- User satisfaction



SME Project vendor rankings



Yellowfin was ranked as top SME Project vendor in:

- Business benefits achieved

- Business achievement

- Proportion of employees index (the highest number of employees using its BI solution as a proportion of total employees – 44%)

- Strategic selection

- User recommendation

- Mobile BI

- Cloud BI

- Innovation



Yellowfin was also identified as a leading SME Project vendor in:

- Goal achievement

- Data volume

- Variety of data types

- Big data

- Competitive win rate

- Competitiveness

- Visual analysis

- Performance satisfaction

- Vendor support

- Satisfaction

- Project length

- Agility



The BI Survey is an annual worldwide study of BI software users produced by BARC.



About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence (BI) software vendor passionate about making BI easy. Yellowfin is headquartered and developed in Melbourne, Australia, offering a highly intuitive 100 percent Web-based reporting and analytics solution. Founded in 2003 in response to the complexity and costs associated with implementing and using traditional BI tools, Yellowfin is a leader in mobile, collaborative and embeddable BI as well as Location Intelligence and data visualization. For more information, visit http://www.yellowfinbi.com



About BARC

Business Application Research Center — BARC — is a leading independent software industry analyst delivering information to more than 1000 customers each year.



For over ten years, BARC has specialized in core research areas including Data Management (DM), Business Intelligence (BI) and Enterprise Content Management (ECM).



In April 2011, BARC merged with Le Centre d'expertise des Progiciels (CXP), France's largest business software analyst to form one group of companies. With more than 80 employees (40 analysts) and around 2000 operating companies as customers, the merger creates Europe's largest enterprise software analyst firm with offices in Great Britain, France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.



CXP complements BARC's expertise in software markets for BI, DM and ECM with its extensive knowledge of technology for IT Service Management, HR, ERP and CRM.



About The BI Survey 12

Now in its eleventh year of publication, The BI Survey is an annual report based on the world's largest vendor-independent survey of Business Intelligence (BI) and Performance Management users. The BI Survey 12 attracted nearly 3000 responses.



The BI Survey 12 uncovers the truth about why real-world organizations select BI products, how they use them, and with what success. It also compares the leading products on the market across a number of headline criteria, such as performance, scalability and vendor support.



The survey is published independently by BARC and, unlike many other surveys, it is not sponsored by any vendor. The questions are devised entirely by BARC's BI analyst team.



The BI Survey 12 enables the comparison of leading BI products across multiple criteria, in order to establish which tools are the best fit for particular organizations and industries. It also reveals the best practices that lead to the most successful BI projects, saving time and money in research hours and consulting fees.