Yellowfin Number 1, in Dresner's 2012 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study

Yellowfin: A recognized leader in Business Intelligence



The findings, compiled via eligible survey respondents – those with first-hand experience using vendor products and services – compared 17 of the world’s leading BI vendors and awarded Yellowfin an equal best overall score of 4.57 out of five. Yellowfin outscored traditional big name players, including Microsoft, IBM, SAP Business Objects, MicroStrategy, SAS Institute and Oracle. Yellowfin also outperformed other high profile vendors, including Information Builders, Actuate, Qliktech, Tibco Spotfire, Dimensional Insight, Arcplan, Pentaho and Jaspersoft.



“Yellowfin’s outstanding result in this year’s wisdom of crowds study demonstrates a continued commitment to customers and ability to deliver a modern, highly usable, BI solution that resonates with end-users,” said Yellowfin CEO, Glen Rabie. “This exceptional user-driven result vindicates our strategic direction and empowers Yellowfin with a renewed mandate to keep making Business Intelligence easy.



“We’ve improved markedly since 2011, scoring well in excess of peer and overall averages across all study areas. It’s testament to our hard work and ability to develop and provide unmatched product and service excellence. Better still, these results are based on the opinions of those who matter most – our customers.”



The global study ranked vendors on a five-point scale, across 33 different criteria, based on seven categories, including: Sales experience, value, quality and usefulness of product, quality of technical support, quality and value of consulting services, integrity and whether existing clients would recommend the vendor and its product to others. The study was based on a total of 859 completed surveys.



Yellowfin 6.1: Celebrating being number one in Business Intelligence



Yellowfin will launch the latest release of its BI solution – Yellowfin 6.1: Making number one look so easy – in a series of Webinars, Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 June 2012.



What is Business Intelligence software?



Business Intelligence (BI) refers to a broad range of computer software applications and tools used to report, analyze and present data in a range of formats, to help businesses identify trends and opportunities, and support fundamental decision-making.



About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence (BI) software vendor passionate about making BI easy. Yellowfin is headquartered and developed in Melbourne, Australia, offering a highly intuitive 100 percent Web-based reporting and analytics solution. Founded in 2003 in response to the complexity and costs associated with implementing and using traditional BI tools, Yellowfin is a leader in mobile, collaborative and embeddable BI as well as Location Intelligence and data visualization.



