Yellowfin Signs Business Intelligence Agreement With Delphinea

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2012 --Global Business Intelligence (BI) software vendor, Yellowfin, has signed a reseller agreement with French consulting and services firm, Delphinea Conseils.



The agreement will see Delphinea offer Yellowfin’s easy-to-use BI solution, and associated implementation and training services, throughout France.



Delphinea Director and founding partner, Tuan Bui, said that partnering with Yellowfin was an obvious choice, stating that the Australian-headquartered software developer aligned “perfectly” with its own strategic philosophy regarding enterprise software.



“Delphinea’s founding principle was to always think differently and seek out best-of-breed solutions – wherever they might reside,” said Bui. “Our vision is to ensure that we provide our customers with tools that make their life easier – and never become a necessary burden.



“When we’re looking to partner with solution providers, we only seek out unique, market leading offerings. As an Australian born solution, Yellowfin was an unlikely choice for us on face value. But, we consider Yellowfin to be one of the most efficient and user-friendly BI solutions available. By integrating modern BI functionality with a highly intuitive Web-based interface, Yellowfin provides hassle-free reporting options for end-users, administrators and the IT department.”



Yellowfin CEO and cofounder, Glen Rabie, said that he was confident that the strategic alliance would form an integral part of Yellowfin’s continued push into the European marketplace.



“The team at Delphinea have a wealth of BI knowledge and skills,” said Rabie. “Combined with their deep understanding of France’s BI landscape and established list of high-profile clients, we’re confident they will play a pivotal role in growing Yellowfin’s French and European presence.”



Delphinea was founded in 2006 and is based in Paris, France. Delphinea provides a mix of consulting services, training courses and range of integrated enterprise IT solutions, catering to a diverse customer base. Delphinea’s founding partners share over 30 years experience in the BI industry.



About Delphinea Conseils

Delphinea was founded in 2006 and is based in Paris, France. Delphinea provides a mix of consulting services, training courses and range of integrated enterprise IT solutions, catering to a diverse customer base. Delphinea’s founding partners share over 30 years experience in the BI industry.



About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence (BI) software vendor passionate about making BI easy. Yellowfin is headquartered and developed in Melbourne, Australia, offering a highly intuitive 100 percent Web-based reporting and analytics solution. Founded in 2003 in response to the complexity and costs associated with implementing and using traditional BI tools, Yellowfin is a leader in mobile, collaborative and embeddable BI as well as Location Intelligence and data visualization.



For further media information, interviews, images or product demonstration, please contact:



- Tuan Bui, Delphinea Conseils Cofounder and Director on +33 (0)6.69.33.34.30 or tuan.bui@delphinea.fr

- Lachlan James, Communications Manager on +61 03 9090 0454, 0431 835 658 or lachlan.james@yellowfin.bi



For regular updates and news, follow Yellowfin on Twitter (@YellowfinBI), LinkedIn (Yellowfin Business Intelligence) or email pr@yellowfin.bi to subscribe to Yellowfin’s free e-newsletter. http://www.yellowfinbi.com



What is Business Intelligence software?



Business Intelligence (BI) refers to a broad range of computer software applications and tools used to report, analyze and present data in a range of formats, to help businesses identify trends and opportunities, and support fundamental decision-making.