Yellowfin's 2013 Think Tank Conference to Be Sponsored by Actian

Victoria, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2013 --The ‘Think Tank 2013’ conference will run across two days, Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 March 2013, and will be held in Melbourne, Australia – Yellowfin’s international headquarters.



For further details, and to register, Click here



Jason Leonidas, VP Sales and Services, Actian APAC said that Actian and Yellowfin’s complimentary products and market ambitions made getting behind Think Tank 2013 an obvious decision.



“We’re thrilled that Actian have come onboard as official sponsors of Think Tank 2013,” said Yellowfin CEO, Glen Rabie. “We’ve built a strong relationship with Actian over a number of years, and we think that it’s fitting that, as a true innovator and market leader, they’re supporting Think Tank 2013 – an event centered on exploring inventive new ways to address modern BI challenges and opportunities.”



“Yellowfin, like Actian, understand where the BI industry is heading,” said Leonidas. “The future of BI is about making analytical information available as quickly as possible, to an increasingly diverse and large number of users. Together, Actian and Yellowfin are addressing that market demand by making BI faster and easier.”



Director of Prodcut Management for Actian Vectorwise, Mark Van de Wiel, will also be presenting at Think Tank 2013. Van de Wiel’s Best practices for Big Data analytics presentation will outline methods for analyzing and monetizing Big Data.



Think Tank 2013 will comprise over 30 best practice, use case and technical training sessions, to be held throughout Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 March at Karsten’s conference and training center in Melbourne, Australia.



For more information, and to claim an early registration discount, Click here



About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence (BI) software vendor passionate about making BI easy. Yellowfin is headquartered and developed in Melbourne, Australia, offering a highly intuitive 100 percent Web-based reporting and analytics solution. Founded in 2003 in response to the complexity and costs associated with implementing and using traditional BI tools, Yellowfin is a leader in mobile, collaborative and embeddable BI as well as Location Intelligence and data visualization. For more information, visit www.yellowfinbi.com



About Actian: Take Action on Big Data

Actian Corporation enables organizations to transform big data into business value with data management solutions to transact, analyze, and take automated action across their business operations. Actian helps 10,000 customers worldwide take action on their big data with Action Apps, Vectorwise, the analytical database, and Ingres, an independent mission-critical OLTP database. Actian is headquartered in California with offices in New York, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Melbourne. Stay connected with Actian Corporation on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.