Yellowfin's Business Intelligence Wins a Stevie at 2012 International Business Awards

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2012 --Yellowfin, has claimed a Stevie® Award for its BI solution in the Business Applications category at the 10th Annual International Business Awards.



The International Business Awards (IBA), announced today, are the world’s premier business awards program and recognize the outstanding achievements of organizations and individuals within the global business community. The Business Applications category recognized excellence in apps produced for a business or government audience, issued or updated since 1 January 2011.



“Yellowfin” a global business Intelligence (BI) software vendor has been working tirelessly to continually develop a consumer-oriented Business Intelligence solution that delivers the best user experience possible,” said Yellowfin CEO, Glen Rabie. “The credit Yellowfin has received via the internationally revered IBAs positions us as a world-class innovator and vindicates our mandate to keep making Business Intelligence easy.”



All individuals and organizations worldwide were eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. The 2012 IBAs received entries from more than 50 nations and territories. More than 3,200 nominations, from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.



“Entries to the IBAs grew substantially this year,” said Michael Gallagher, President and Founder of the Stevie Awards. “Despite slow economic conditions in much of the world, the quality of nominations was outstanding, demonstrating that there are many companies that are innovating and growing regardless.”



The awards are nicknamed the ‘Stevies’ after the Greek word ‘crowned’.



Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.



About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence (BI) software vendor passionate about making BI easy. Yellowfin is headquartered and developed in Melbourne, Australia, offering a highly intuitive 100 percent Web-based reporting and analytics solution. Founded in 2003 in response to the complexity and costs associated with implementing and using traditional BI tools, Yellowfin is a leader in mobile, collaborative and embeddable BI as well as Location Intelligence and data visualization. For more information, visit www.yellowfinbi.com



About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in four programs: The International Business Awards, The American Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about The Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.



For further media information, interviews, images or product demonstration, please contact:



Lachlan James, Communications Manager on +61 03 9090 0454, 0431 835 658 or lachlan.james@yellowfin.bi



For regular updates and news, follow Yellowfin on Twitter (@YellowfinBI), LinkedIn (Yellowfin Business Intelligence) or email pr@yellowfin.bi to subscribe to Yellowfin’s free e-newsletter.