Cody, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2018 --Located within 30 minutes from Yellowstone National Park's East Entrance, the iconic Yellowstone Valley Inn is now under the ownership of Outdoors in Wyoming LLC dba Yellowstone Valley Inn & RV Park, a privately held company, as of August 31, 2018.



The Yellowstone Valley Inn is a popular western-style destination for visitors from around the world wanting to experience the wonders of Yellowstone National Park and the historic town of Cody named after Colonel William F. "Buffalo Bill" Cody. The Buffalo Bill Cody Scenic Byway, U.S. 14/16/20, takes visitors along the North Fork of the Shoshone River, past Buffalo Bill State Park, and through the scenic Wapiti Valley to the East Entrance of Yellowstone National Park.



"The Yellowstone Valley Inn is conveniently located between two highly popular tourist destinations, making it a fantastic opportunity to offer guests a lodging experience that'll make their trip even more memorable," said Alisa Acosta, CEO of Outdoors in Wyoming LLC. "We're committed to continually upgrading and maintaining the property. Our goal is to offer visitors a clean, comfortable, attractive venue from which to explore the numerous sites and attractions in this amazing valley."



Overlooking the Shoshone River and located next to the Shoshone National Forest, the Yellowstone Valley Inn, built in 1965, has 10 log cabin duplexes with 20 rooms, a main lodge with two suites,15 riverfront motel rooms, 60 full-service, big rig RV sites, restaurant, karaoke/dance hall, and a saloon-style bar on the premises. In addition, the property includes a laundromat, bath house, heated inground pool, an indoor hot tub, and panoramic views of the Wapiti Valley. Access to world-class trout fishing, river rafting, horseback riding, hiking and sightseeing is also available to complement the Yellowstone Valley Inn experience.



About the Yellowstone Valley Inn & RV Park

