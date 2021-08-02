YGG (Yield Guild Games), a Decentralized Game Guild, Officially Launched on the ZB Exchange

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2021 --In the ups and downs of the market in 2021, there is a sector that has begun to explode after years of brewing, and it is the "Metaverse". Immediately afterwards, various ecological projects related to the Metaverse began to rise. The iconic historical event that "Metaverse" became popular was the listing of the sandbox game platform Roblox. On March 10, 2021, Roblox wrote the concept of "Metaverse" into the prospectus for the first time, and successfully landed on the New York Stock Exchange. The market value on the first day of listing exceeded US$40 billion, becoming a landmark event of "metaverse" detonating technology and capital circle. Therefore, Metaverse is considered to be the territory of digital economy innovation, with great prospects.



At the same time, there is also the NFT sector as we know it, which has reached a new height in 2021. In the first quarter of 2021 alone, NFT sales reached US$2 billion. NBA Top Shots and NFT artists (such as Beeple) have pushed NFT to the mainstream world. Under the joint influence of Metaverse and the NFT sector, a number of high-quality Metaverse NFT projects have emerged on the market. Yield Guild Games (YGG) is one of them, with strong future growth potential. The mission of the organization is to build the largest virtual world economy, optimize the assets owned by its community and achieve maximum utility, and share profits with token holders. Yield Guild Games realizes game guilds by using DAO method, earns income by investing in "play while earning" games, and feeds back and enhances the future of Metaverse games.



YGG (Yield Guild Games) is a non-homogeneous tokens (NFT) based on virtual worlds and blockchain games used to invest by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). The NFT is a non-homogeneous token that can map virtual items, bringing digital ownership and verifiability. The NFT on the blockchain technology is entrusted with the important task of opening the door to the Metaverse, and is considered to be a true connection for constructing and achieving the unity of the virtual societies in the Metaverse.



YGG combines the strengths of the non-homogeneous token (NFT) and decentralized finance (DeFi) Spaces to bring a liquid mining model to the game economy while adding value to the virtual world by developing the game's content and economy. YGG hopes to own and develop assets in the Metaverse. Over time, the virtual economy will be more valuable than the real economy. At the same time, YGG hopes to create value for union members in the virtual world, allowing them to thrive in the virtual environment——those competitive gamers, artists and content creators are all in the Metaverse.



What is the Metaverse? The Metaverse is a virtual space parallel to and independent of the real world. It is an online virtual world that mirrors the real world, and it is an increasingly real digital virtual world. Similar to the infinitely enlarged version of "The Sims", this game has no purpose and no passing game. It is to act as a virtual you. You can do whatever you want in the game world, thus opening up another world where people and applications can interact with each other. Connected virtual world. In short, "Metaverse" = creation + entertainment + display + social + trading + present +openness, people can achieve in-depth experience in "Metaverse". All data in this Metaverse is publicly recorded on the chain, personal data is controlled by individuals, and the private key is the only certificate for each of us to shuttle through this Metaverse.



It is reported that YGG has received $1.325 million in seed round financing led by Delphi Digital and $4 million in round A financing led by Bitkraft. On July 27, 2021, Yield Guild Games launched the public sale (IDO) of its token YGG at SushiSwap MISO. In the community's almost crazy participation mood, 25 million YGG tokens were sold out in just 31 seconds, and the total amount of funds raised was as high as 12,496,000 USDC.



Currently, ZB Exchange has officially launched YGG (Yield Guild Games) on July 31, 2021, Hong Kong time.



