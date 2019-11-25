Yifeng to Showcase Brake Pads at the 2019 Automechanika SHANGHAI

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2019 --Yifeng is glad to announce that it will take part in the 2019 automechanika SHANGHAI (from 3rd to 6th December at National Exhibition and Conference Center, China (8.2 Hall, F52 Booth). With high-end design and superior quality, it is an auto parts manufacturer specializing in researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling of automotive filters.



As one of Asia's most influential automotive trade fairs, 2019 automechanika SHANGHAI stands as a dedicated platform to connect world-renowned industry leaders. The upcoming edition of Automechanika Shanghai features over 6,300 exhibitors and 50 fringe events, embracing the automotive ecosystem by building upon its substantial global resources and reputation.



The show expects to host across the impressive 350,000 sqm of exhibition space, which will occupy the venue's current exhibition area. A growing number of different sectors, zones, and fringe program events will amplify many of the latest advancements and rising trends throughout numerous areas of the industry.



Yifeng gears up to participate in the fair and brings its high performance super quiet operation brake pads to Shanghai. Yifeng, an expert in researching and manufacturing automotive filters possesses a precise and complete mold processing equipment and reliable technicians, which have earned Yifeng a good reputation in the automotive filters industry and enabled it to sell products to Europe, the U.S. and Southeast Asia.



In the field of automotive filters, Yifeng successfully develops super quiet operation brake pads after dealing with all the challenges and difficulties. For one thing, it features unique friction material formula and appropriate friction coefficient, which significantly improve the braking performance and better ensure your safety. For another, it adopts the baking process to reduce brake fade and improve the stability with its exquisite craftsmanship and technology, which perfectly meets the users' needs. Besides, it develops the low dust formula to achieve eco- friendly, which is particularly essential for the polluted environment nowadays.



Generally speaking, these advanced car brake pads have a longer service life and don't damage brake disc so that frequent pressing won't harm the pad that much. Also, the excellent NVH performance and comfortable in brake process are the reasons why this product enjoys high popularity among all the users. Moreover, what makes it the best brake pad is that it features a metal-free structure that is flammable and more environmental-friendly.



In this ever-changing industry, Yifeng has always spared no effort to research and develop new products and new production techniques in advanced auto part products. The company owns modernized plants, the most advanced dust-free workshop in the industry, advanced production equipment, and professional production lines, which make up a complete manufacturing supply chain, which allows the company to be strongly competitive. What's more, Yifeng, a gold booth partner of CCTV, is also certified to ISO/TS16949 and has a GMC certificate.



About Yifeng

Founded in 2002, Guangzhou Yifeng Auto Parts Manufacturing Co., Ltd. occupies an area of over 15,000 square meters as well as a construction area of over 20,000 square meters. It is located in Auto City of Huadu District, Guangzhou, the central zone of Pearl River Delta Economic Circle, Guangzhou Yifeng Auto Parts Manufacturing Co., Ltd. enjoys a superior geographical environment and convenient transportation. With the highly-efficient and stable production equipment, smooth management procedures and well-trained technicians, Yifeng filter has gained an excellent reputation domestically and internationally.



Media Contact

Company Name: Guangzhou Yifeng Auto Parts Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Telephone: 0086-020-86876882

Address: No.22 Lingdong Road, General Processing Zone, Auto City, Huadu, Guangzhou Province China.

Email: edc@yifeng-filter.com

Website: http://www.yifeng-filters.com