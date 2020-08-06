Yiling Pharmaceutical Donated Lianhua Qingwen Capsules to the SCO for Supporting the Epidemic Prevention and Control

Beijing, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2020 --The SCO Secretariat held a commendation meeting for the SCO Public Welfare Long March in Beijing on August 5. Vladimir Norov, Secretary-General of the SCO, presented the Outstanding Contribution Award to Yiling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Yiling Pharmaceutical) in recognition of its outstanding contribution to the prevention and control of the epidemic in the SCO members.



Yiling Pharmaceutical donated Lianhua Qingwen Capsules worth RMB 2.96 million Yuan (USD 423,000) to the SCO Secretariat to support the prevention and control of COVID-19 in the SCO members. A total of 200,000 boxes of Lianhua Qingwen Capsules were distributed to these countries.



Mr. Norov praised highly of China's friendly assistance to the SCO member countries and other countries at the donation ceremony. He thanked Yiling Pharmaceutical for its essential contribution to the SCO Secretariat and its members. China's successful experience in the fight against COVID-19 has provided a useful reference for the SCO countries. During the prevention and control of COVID-19 in China, traditional Chinese medicine has demonstrated its unique advantages and made essential contributions, of which Lianhua Qingwen is one of the representatives. It is believed that the 200,000 boxes of Lianhua Qingwen Capsules donated by Yiling Pharmaceutical will play an essential role in the epidemic prevention and control in all the countries.



Mr. Norov mentioned that he learned that Yiling Pharmaceutical, as the representative for the internationalization of traditional Chinese medicine enterprises, had not only actively participated in China's domestic epidemic prevention and control but also been committed to making contributions to the international fight against the epidemic, by donating epidemic prevention materials worth of more than RMB 20 million Yuan to support the epidemic prevention and control at home and abroad, to bear the social responsibility of Chinese enterprises.



It is learned that since the outbreak of COVID-19, Lianhua Qingwen Capsule (Granule), patented the national authority has recommended traditional Chinese medicine produced by Yiling Pharmaceutical and more than 20 provinces and cities for the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, and widely used in Huoshen Mountain Hospital, Leishen Mountain Hospital, compartment hospitals, and other medical institutions. Internationally, Lianhua Qingwen has been approved for launch in more than ten countries and regions such as Canada, Indonesia, Brazil, and Romania. Also, its registration work started in more than 40 countries around the world.



Previously, the study result of Prospective, Multicenter, Randomized, Controlled Clinical Study on the Treatment of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia with Traditional Chinese Medicine Lianhua Qingwen conducted by Academicians Zhong Nanshan, Li Lanjuan, and Zhang Boli jointly with 23 hospitals to participate in the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, including the People's Hospital of Wuhan University, Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital, and First Affiliated Hospital of Guangzhou Medical University was published in the Plant Medicine, one of the European authority magazines. The related research results show that Lianhua Qingwen can significantly improve the elimination rates of fever, fatigue, cough, and other clinical symptoms of COVID-19, significantly reduce the pulmonary lesions, shorten the duration of the symptoms, and improve the clinical cure rate of COVID-19.



About Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a national key high-tech enterprise, was founded by Wu Yiling, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering. Under his leadership, Yiling Pharmaceutical has always adhered to the development strategy of taking the technology innovation as the guide and taking the market as the lead. Therefore, the five-in-one unique operating model, "Theory, Clinical Practices, Scientific Research, Industry, Education", has been established and a new drug development and innovation technology system guided by theoretical innovation of traditional Chinese medicine collateral disease has been set up. The five-in-one unique operating model got highly recognition of the leaders of the Ministry of Science and Technology of PRC, appreciating it as "the pioneering work in the industrialization of scientific and technological achievements in TCM".