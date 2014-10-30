YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit Announces John Sauve as the Volunteer of the Year

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2014 --Y Arts, the arts and humanities branch of the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit is thrilled to announce Sculptor John Sauve as the Volunteer of the Year for the Boll Family YMCA. John brought his creative forces to the Boll Family YMCA working directly with the Y Arts program. Sauve made an impact on the Y community through a variety of programs, including The Man in the City project, a citywide sculpture exhibition. The Man in the City International Sculpture Project is comprised of 40 sculptures located on the rooftops throughout the City of Detroit and Windsor.



“We are honored to have John Sauve as the Boll Family YMCAs Volunteer of the Year. John has served as the Artist in Residence bringing his creative talent to the YARTs program and the Media Arts Camp. His Man in the City International Sculpture Project has already seen important successes, and through the platform of this residency the YMCA will be able to support its continued growth. At the same time, John's presence at the YMCA will allow us to benefit from the extraordinary insight, imagination, and expertise of this remarkable artist as we continue to explore the varied nature of modern and contemporary sculpture.” said Director of Arts for Y Arts, Margaret Edwartowski “



“It an honor to be recognized as the Volunteer of the Year Award from the Boll Family YMCA for doing I love. I am extremely grateful for all of the opportunities that the YMCA has provided me.” said artist John Sauve.



About Y Arts Detroit Mission

We revitalize the community by providing high quality accessible arts experiences:



-Performances and Exhibitions

-Educational Programs

-Artist Networks &

-Creative Enterprises



