Yoakum Community Hospital (YCH) Features New Body Temperature Screening Kiosks by KLM

Prairie Village, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2021 --In January 2021, Yoakum Community Hospital (YCH) of Texas, installed new body temperature screening kiosks purchased by KM Medical Equipment. The body temperature kiosk provides facilities with a vast range of benefits to keep facilities safe and secure.



Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare facilities and organizations have had to utilize innovative medical solutions to keep facilities secure. Amongst the most popular technologies for medical facilities is the body temperature kiosk.



Facilities, organizations, and hospitals like YCH have turned to KLM Medical Equipment to meet their technology needs. Through body temperature kiosk technology, Yoakum Community Hospital benefits from a range of safety features including motion sensors, hand sanitation, and compliance messaging.



Motion sensor technology allows patients and healthcare workers to quickly and efficiently access hands-free temperature scanning. Through this no-contact preventive screening, individuals are protected from the spread of harmful viruses and diseases that can be life-threatening.



Perhaps one of the most attractive features of the body temperature kiosk is its ability to dispense hand sanitizer that ensures all individuals are clean and sanitary before entering facilities. This is particularly important for healthcare facilities with at-risk patients and is also required before temperature screening to prevent unsanitary contact with the kiosk itself.



The compliance messaging feature allows facilities to control welcome messages and gives visitors and workers further instruction following temperature screening. An additional feature also includes visitor and employee check-in, with customizable compliance messaging for each.



About KLM Medical Equipment

KLM Medical Equipment provides state-of-the-art medical equipment, such as body temperature kiosks, to hospitals and surgical centers around the nation. By keeping up with the latest trends and innovations in medical technology, KLM Medical Equipment aims to provide quality lost-cost solutions that benefit patients, medical staff, surgeons, and organizations as a whole. To learn more about KLM Medical Equipment, or body temperature kiosks, visit https://www.klmme.com/product/body-temperature-kiosk/ today!