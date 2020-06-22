YOCFO's Julian Wright Named a CFO of the Year by the Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2020 --Your Outsourced CFO (YOCFO) is proud to announce that Julian Wright has been recognized as a Chief Financial Officer of the Year by the Philadelphia Business Journal. The award was established to recognize executives who, like Wright, demonstrate outstanding financial stewardship and contribute to their companies' overall growth, profitability, and community stature. Wright was selected from hundreds of nominations throughout the greater Philadelphia region.



Wright joined the YOCFO team in December of 2017. In less than three years, he has established himself as a multitalented leader with influence throughout the YOCFO business, working tirelessly to optimize everything from client engagements to internal operations. His financial acumen, business savvy, and thoughtful patience have earned the respect of YOCFO employees and clients alike.



A chemist by training, Wright began his career as an Operations Manager at Merck. After several years in that role, he moved into consulting—first as an independent consultant, and later in-house with Navigate Consulting. Working primarily with small businesses, he gained valuable experience in financial analysis, modeling, and restructuring as they pertain to business optimization and debt restructuring. He holds an MBA from the Darden School at the University of Virginia (where he founded a small business) and a Bachelor's degree from Ursinus College.



"I'm humbled by this award and truly appreciate being recognized. Beyond just my efforts this is further validation of the great work we do at YOCFO and the impact we have on behalf of our exceptional clients," says Julian Wright.



"Julian has been a key member of our team since he joined the company. We've been impressed with his drive, diligence and determination on behalf of our clients. We see this award as reconfirming something the YOCFO team has known for some time, Julian exemplifies our core values of authenticity, influence and client value and we are lucky to have him supporting our business growth and that of our clients," says Jeff Bruno, Founder & CEO.



About YOCFO

Your Outsourced CFO is a proven partner for financial and business clarity. With a combined 50+ years of experience in financial analysis and planning, the YOCFO team deploys their expertise to help clients align on and achieve their growth targets. Their process is designed to be long-term, gradually shifting from financial and business analysis into operationalized strategy tailored for a company's growth milestones. For more information, visit YOCFO.com.



About The Philadelphia Business Journal

The Philadelphia Business Journal is the leading business communications and news resource for the Greater Philadelphia Business Community. Their CFO of the Year awards are presented annually to financial professionals in Greater Philadelphia for outstanding performance in their roles as corporate financial stewards. The Business Journal considers nominations from the local business community and selects winners based on criteria including demonstrated contributions to the company's growth and/or profitability, tenure and scope of responsibilities, leadership, success in overcoming business challenges, respect and influence within the company, and community involvement.



For more information, please contact:

Jeff Bruno, Founder & CEO

215-470-7887

jeff@yocfo.com