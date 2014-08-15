Yoga Community Rallies to Raise Money for Orphanage in India

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2014 --Kirtan Aid: Orphans of Rishikesh is an IndieGoGo campaing launched to help Ramana's Garden, an orphanage and home for destitute children build a new dormitory! The Sat Nam Foundation is bringing together the yoga community through its network of musicians and yoga teachers to raise funds to build a new home for children at Ramana's Garden.



This dormitory building will allow Ramana's Garden to take in children waiting to find sanctuary from their lives of extreme poverty and abuse.



Kirtan Aid: Orphans of Rishikesh is also an album featuring New Age artists Snatam Kaur, Deva Premal, Kirshan Das, and more, with 100% of profit benefiting Ramana’s Garden



Tucked into the foothills of the Himalayas, high on a hill overlooking the River Ganga and sacred pilgrimage city of Rishikesh, is a haven and home for destitute children. The home, named Ramana’s Garden after an Indian saint, and is run by Prabhavati Dwabha, a woman whose life work is the care of abused and abandoned children. This magical home boasts a stellar school, organic gardens, and programs for playful healing and spiritual growth, all so important to rehabilitate the children who have been victims of tragedy.



Here's What We're Up Against....



- Approximately 14% of children in India between the ages of 5 and 14 are child laborers.



- There are about 100 million children in India who do not attend any school and live on the streets.



- 7-10% of street children are runaways. Many children run away from home because they were beaten, sexually abused, abandoned or neglected.



- Street children live and work amidst trash, animals, and open sewers.



This campaign brings together the global yoga community to help Ramana’s Garden offer sanctuary to these children who so desparately need it.



For more information, please visit: http://igg.me/at/kirtanaid



About Sat Nam Foundation

Sat Nam Foundation believes in a world where all people who practice yoga also practice the yoga of service. The Sat Nam Foundation was created to serve. The owners, employees, artists and teachers of Spirit Voyage and Sat Nam Fest banded together to create Sat Nam Foundation to manifest our mission of yogis serving those in need through yoga and music.