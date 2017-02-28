Rishikesh, Uttrakhand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2017 --Based in India, Ek Omkar Yoga Center is famous for providing career-oriented Yoga training courses and retreat courses, which helps yoga enthusiast, aspiring yoga teachers to understand the fundamental principles of Yoga Asana, Pranayama, Meditation, Anatomy, Yoga Philosophy, Yoga teacher standards.



The school has just announced its schedule of yoga retreat course for beginners in Rishikesh, Uttrakhand. This is a 7 days (one week) Yoga retreat for beginners in India on an economic cost. During this program, you will get to understand the yogic way of life. This will help you transform your life into something really more meaningful. Before joining the course, interested individuals can visit the center, meet the teachers and the staff so that they can learn more about the school. Rishikesh is the perfect space to practice yoga asanas and meditation as its climate is perfect for practice during the summer months.



Daily Schedule for retreat course is mentioned below:



- Morning Meditation

- Asana practice

- Meditation, Pranayama,

- Mantra chanting/Asana Practice

- Breakfast

- Evening Yoga Asana practice

- Dinner



Ek Omkar yoga center in north India has been quite successful in authenticating itself as a globally acknowledged yoga school. Giving brief insight into Yoga courses, a senior official at Ek Omkar Yoga said, "We, at Ek Omkar Yoga School, are running quality Yoga training courses and yoga retreats. Interested individuals can enroll themselves in the course. As far as the schedule goes, our courses are scheduled from 3 April to 4 September 2017 in Rishikesh and from Oct onwards in Arambol, Goa. Our course package is inclusive of accommodation and food along with fees and Yoga course material. We also offer free services like Wi-Fi, Airport and train station pickup."



Yoga practice helps practitioners build a lasting and visible difference to their life; however, when it comes to finding the best Yoga schools or teachers who could equip them with right sort of directions, education, and training; aspiring yogis cannot rely on just any institute. Committed to scatter the air of mistrust and inspire self-confidence among Yoga enthusiasts, Ek Omkar has made enormous walks over the years to place itself among the best Yoga schools.



About Ek Omkar Yoga

Ek Omkar Yoga, the India based leading Yoga school, has presently become a preferred choice of Yoga practitioners and aspiring Yoga teachers for apparent reasons. The School (RYS) is registered with Yoga Alliance US which is the largest association representing the yoga community.



Ek Omkar also offer 200 hours yoga teacher training course in Rishikesh and Goa, to help aspiring Yoga teachers master the technicalities of Yoga and its various aspects. Consequently, those looking for best Yoga teacher training programs are certain to get the best training offered by Ek Omkar Yoga.