Yoga Rocks the Park and Mudra Yoga Studio Offer Denver a Day of Free Yoga & Live Music

Evergreen, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2013 --Yoga Rocks the Park, presented by Natural Fitness, a nationally-renowned weekly, outdoor live music, yoga and wellness celebration, is proud to announce that its Denver event series will offer a free-of-charge day of yoga and live music in the park on Sunday, September 8, 2013, which will be presented by Denver's Mudra Yoga Studio.



The September 8th event is part of a summer long series, now celebrating it's fifth season in Denver, with events held on select Sundays at Sunken Gardens Park, providing yoga and live music events for the whole family.



Yoga Rocks the Park was born out of one event that started in Denver, Colorado five years ago and has expanded it's presence into 15 cities across the U.S. New cities for the 2013 season include San Diego, San Francisco, Portland and Chicago, each event locally managed and supported by their local community as well as local and national sponsors. The September 8th free day is a way to celebrate the Denver community and the birthplace of this rapidly growing nationwide wellness event.



“Yoga Rocks the Park brings the best of yoga, community and service together in a fun, uplifting event. Mudra Yoga Studio is thrilled to be partnering with Yoga Rocks the Park for our September 8th event,” says Heather Lindemann, co-owner of Mudra Yoga Studio. “Our mission at Mudra Yoga Studio is to offer transformation for any level of yogi – from beginner to advanced. Yoga Rocks the Park is a perfect place for us offer this transformation in a beautiful outdoor setting.”



Each weekly event includes a 75-minute, all-levels yoga class led by one of Denver's top yoga instructors and favorite musicians. The event also includes Camp Yoga Rocks the Park, a kids’ yoga camp to complement adult classes, designed for children aged 3-10. The event, which would normally cost $12 in advance / $15 at the park, is free for all yogis and their friends and families on September 8th, thanks to a generous sponsorship by Mudra Yoga Studio.



This free yoga class will be led by Mudra Yoga Studio's owners (and Denver natives) Tracey Lanham and Heather Lindemann, with music from Solo(moon (Jeremy Wolf) one of Denver's favorite DJ's.



Last year's Yoga Rocks the Park free day hosted over 500 members of the Denver community, and everyone is once again encouraged to come to Sunken Gardens Park on September 8th to experience an atmosphere of fun and well-being for the entire family.



Registration begins at 9:00 am and the all levels yoga class starts at 9:30 am. The kids yoga class starts and ends a few minutes before and after the adult class so parents can enjoy their full practice. Guests are invited to enjoy music and mingling in the wellness vendor village, before and after the yoga class until noon. For more information and to pre-register for the event, please visit http://www.yogarocksthepark.com/.



About Mudra Yoga Studo

Originally established in 2006, Denver-based Mudra Yoga Studio's mission is to make yoga accessible and approachable for anyone while also offering an opportunity for a deep, transformative experience. Mudra Yoga Studio offers a broad range of classes and events including vinyasa (flow), restorative, hot detox, prenatal, yin, meditation and fundamentals yoga classes. Mudra Yoga Studio's experienced, talented teachers offer heart-felt, integrated, soulful classes in a safe environment. The studio is designed to be warm, inviting and beautiful located in the heart of Old South Pearl Street in Denver near Washington Park. For more information visit http://mudrayogastudio.com/.



About Yoga Rocks the Park

Yoga Rocks the Park is on a mission to bring as many people to the park to celebrate community, to play, to bring light to local causes, to meaningfully engage with national & local conscious companies, and to provide yogis with the opportunity to try new teachers and styles, to a live soundtrack by amazing musicians. Through their weekly summer event series, consisting yoga, live music and a wellness vendor village, they create a space for the whole family to experience all of the benefits that come from the simple act of being outside and practicing yoga in the presence of mother nature. They do this in parks throughout the U.S., each event locally managed and supported by their local community and local/national sponsors. http://www.yogarocksthepark.com/



About Camp Yoga Rocks the Park

Camp Yoga Rocks the Park is a fun, safe and interactive yoga camp that complements Yoga Rocks the Park, customized for children aged 3-10. Kids will enjoy yoga, led by well-qualified instructors who specialize in yoga for little ones, face-painting, hula hooping and other interactive and entertaining activities. The camp begins a few minutes before the event and ends a few minutes after the adult class so parents can participate in the full practice. http://yogarocksthepark.com/camp-yoga-rocks-kids-camp/



About Natural Fitness, Inc.

Natural Fitness gives the yoga and fitness communities thoughtfully designed tools with unparalleled performance and minimal environmental impact. Our products are simple, functional and environmentally friendly. Natural Fitness plants a tree for every product it sells and has done so since day one. Our inspiration comes from imagination, awesome brands, cool cities, amazing people and art. https://www.naturalfitnessinc.com/