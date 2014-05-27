Yoga Rocks the Park Announces Launch of the Asheville, North Carolina Event Series

Asheville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2014 --Since its launch in 2009, Yoga Rocks the Park (YRP), Nationally presented by activewear company, Liquido, who recently opened their North American Headquarters in Asheville, and locally presented by Wick and Greene Jewelers, has grown steadily from one small grassroots gathering with just 30 people in Denver, Colorado to one of the fastest growing, family-friendly, outdoor live music, yoga, and wellness celebrations in the United States with 25,000+ nationwide attendees.



YRP has more than doubled its U.S. presence over the two years, with locally managed ongoing weekly events in 20 cities across the country, including San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boulder, Denver, Chicago, Phoenix, Portland, Omaha, Boston and its most recent addition, Asheville, North Carolina with weekly gatherings of over 400 yogis and their families in select cities.



“We are thrilled to bring this event to such a beautiful and talented city,” stated Event Directors Cassie & JP McClellan. “The response from our community has been overwhelming and exciting. We have an incredible team of sponsors, volunteers, instructors, musicians, local businesses and an amazing support staff making this event possible. You're invited to join us all summer long for Yoga Rocks the Park.”



Each weekly event includes an outdoor 75-minute all-levels yoga class led by one of Asheville’s top yoga teachers, including Michael Greenfield, Sierra Hollister, Meghan Ganser, Michael Johnson, Dr. Robin "Saraswati" Marcus, Joe Taft, Cat Matlock and JP & Cassie McClellan.



Each yoga session is accompanied by a soundtrack of live music from emerging and nationally recognized musicians such as Luna Ray, Alvin Young, Geri LittleJohn, Bob Baur, Adam Thome of Earth Tones, Stephanie Johnson, Kyle Chapin, Ananda Taranga and more special guests to be announced.



Events will take place on Sunday mornings from June 1 - July 27, 2014 from 10:00 am-1:00 pm (registration begins at 9:30 am) at Pack Square Park. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the park and can be purchased at www.yogarocksthepark.com. $90 Season Ticket Packages are exclusively available for purchase until June 1 (only $10 per event). Children's tickets are $10 or $7 per child with families with multiple children.



10% of net-profits from ticket sales benefit national and local nonprofit organizations including the Give Back Yoga Foundation, Homeward Bound, Asheville Community Yoga, Beyond Coal, Bob Moog Foundation, Manna Foodbank, River Link, Urban Dharma and The Leaf.



Events also include an opportunity to support local Asheville businesses in the Wellness Vendor Village, providing guests with unique experiences and access to innovations in wellness with YRP's national and local partners



For tickets and information please visit www.yogarocksthepark.com or email twallace@openskyeventmarketing.com.



About Yoga Rocks the Park

Yoga Rocks the Park is a movement to bring peace, joy and celebration to all communities throughout the country. Yoga Rocks the Park began as a single event in Denver, Colorado seven years ago and is now celebrated in over 20 cities across the U.S., each locally managed and supported by their communities and local and national partners. Our mission is to bring people of all ages to the park to celebrate community, play, bring light to local causes, engage with local wellness companies, and provide yogis with the opportunity to experience new teachers and yoga styles, accompanied by a live soundtrack featuring local musicians. Each event series runs on select Saturdays & Sundays throughout the summer, with 10% of net profits donated to local nonprofit organizations. The weekly events feature an all-level, 75-minute yoga class and a kids’ yoga program, Camp Yoga Rocks the Park. Yoga Rocks the Park 2014 City Lineup: Asheville. Boston. Boulder. Carlsbad. Chicago. Cleveland. Dallas. Denver. Detroit. Kansas City. Los Angeles. Milwaukee. Minneapolis. Omaha. Orange County. Phoenix. Portland. St. Louis. San Diego. San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.yogarocksthepark.com.



About Liquido

Liquido is a Brazilian activewear company that designs and creates high quality, unique, affordable fitness attire and swimwear. Liquido recently announced the launch of its North American headquarters in the mountains of outdoor sports mecca western North Carolina through a partnership between Asheville yoga instructor Amanda Hale and Liquido founder Renata Facchini. The company’s bold, one-of-a-kind, studio-to-street clothing is designed and manufactured in Brazil with a commitment to upholding business practices that treat employees with the utmost dignity and respect, while honoring Mother Earth through the utilization of minimal-impact procedures to reduce its carbon footprint to protect the environment. For more information visit http://www.liquidoactive.com