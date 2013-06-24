Yoga Rocks the Park Announces Launch of Their First Season in St. Louis Starting on June 30, 2013 at Tower Grove Park

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2013 --Since its orignal launch in 2008, YOGA ROCKS THE PARK (YRP) nationally presented by Natural Fitness, has grown steadily from a small grassroots gathering in Denver, Colorado to one of the most beloved, weekly, family-friendly, summer wellness festivals, now in over 10 cities throughout the United States.



As YRP gears up for its sixth season nationally, they are proud to announce the official launch of the first St. Louis season beginning Sunday, June 30, 2013 thanks to support from many national and local sponsors.



The event is to be held on Sundays this summer from June 30, 2013 through August 18, 2013 at Tower Grove Park from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm. Each event includes an all-levels yoga class, live music, and kids camp designed for children ages 3-10 while providing unique experiences with national/local conscious companies and innovations in wellness. Tickets are available in advance for $12 at http://yogarocksthepark.com/st-louis-buy-tickets/ and $15 at the park.



Yoga Rocks The Park was originally conceived to support Denver, Colorado's thriving yoga community with the opportunity to practice yoga to a soundtrack of live music, under the Mile High State's famously clear summer skies and give back to the community. By the end of the 2012 season, with attendance topping over 400 people at select Denver events, it became clear that cities across the U.S. would welcome additional dates and locations. YRP has expanded its presence into over 10 cities this year including St. Louis, San Diego, San Francisco, Portland and many others.



"Yoga Rocks the Park is a place where the whole yoga community can come together to meet new friends, connect with old, experience new teachers and styles, and collectively celebrate a mindful, active lifestyle to the soundtrack of live music. After personally living in Denver and watching the Yoga Rocks The Park events grow over the years, I am inspired and thrilled to be bringing the experience to the growing St. Louis yoga community," says St. Louis Event Director, Elle Porter.



This year's St. Louis line-up includes some of the city's favorite yoga teachers including Brigette Neidringhaus (Southtown Yoga), Danielle Tridenti (D's Yoga Home), Elle Potter (Yoga Six) accompanied by emerging musicians such as Todd Mosby, Pierce Crask, Bradford Smith and many more.



Yoga Rocks the Park is proud to donate 10% of net profits from ticket sales to local St. Louis non-profit organizations.



Registration starts each week at 9:00 am and the class starts at 9:30 am.



For additional information, please visit www.yogarocksthepark.com or contact Traci Wallace at 442-222-0724 or via email at traci@liveweal.com.



Complete 2013 St. Louis Yoga Instructor & Live Music Line-up



June 30: Brigette Neidringhaus / Music by Todd Mosby

July 7: Elle Potter / Music by Lee Nix

July 14: Dianna Lucas / Music by Jim Ibur

July 21: Roxanne Krummacher / Music by Bradford Smith

July 28: Emmet Schmelig / Music by Pierce Crask

Aug 4: Jee Moon / Music by Jim Mayhew

Aug 11: Sarah Edwards / Music by Todd Mosby

Aug 18: Danielle Tridenti / Music by Bradford Smith



About Yoga Rocks The Park

Yoga Rocks the Park is a nationally-renowned weekly, outdoor live music, yoga and wellness celebration. We feature some of the top yoga instructors and emerging musicians in the country while providing unique experiences with national/local conscious companies and access to innovations in wellness.



http://www.yogarocksthepark.com



About Camp Yoga Rocks The Park

Camp Yoga Rocks The Park is a fun, safe and interactive yoga camp that compliments Yoga Rocks the Park, customized for children ages 3-10 years old. Kids will enjoy yoga led by well-qualified instructors who specialize in yoga for little ones, face-painting, hula hooping and other interactive and entertaining activities.