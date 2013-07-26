Yoga Rocks the Park Celebrates California Expansion with Contest to Win Trip for Two to San Diego

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2013 --Yoga Rocks the Park, a nationally-renowned weekly, outdoor live music, yoga and wellness celebration, is pleased to announce that it is sponsoring a contest to win a trip for two to San Diego from Friday, August 23rd – Sunday, August 25th as part of a celebration of its recent program expansion in California.



Yoga Rocks the Park, now in fifteen cities across the U.S., brings their event series to California starting this summer in San Diego from August 4th - September 8th and in San Francisco from August 10th - September 14th.



One contest winner will receive two round trip airline tickets within the continental U.S., two nights’ hotel accommodations, and two tickets to the Yoga Rocks the Park San Diego event on Sunday, August 25th. This event will feature yoga with Jano Galindo and music from DJ Golden Love. The winner of the contest will also receive a Stand Up Paddle Yoga Session, courtesy of Carlsbad Paddle Club, as well as two gift certificates in the amount of $108 each for be present yoga clothing. Entries must be received by August 9, 2013.



“In celebration of our program and events expanding in California, we are pleased to announce our contest, and giveaways from our supporters, to our friends all over the country,” said Traci Wallace, Spokesperson for Yoga Rocks the Park. We are encouraged by the continued expansion of YRP events throughout the country and the increased awareness and participation in our family-friendly weekly yoga and music events.”



To enter the contest, and for more details and official contest rules visit www.yogarocksthepark.com.



About Yoga Rocks the Park

Yoga Rocks the Park is a nationally-renowned weekly, outdoor live music, yoga and wellness celebration connecting communities throughout the U.S. All events feature some of the top yoga instructors and emerging musicians in the country, while providing unique experiences with national and local, conscious companies and innovators in wellness. http://www.yogarocksthepark.com



Camp Yoga Rocks the Park

Camp Yoga Rocks the Park is a fun, safe and interactive yoga camp for children aged 3-10, which is designed to complement Yoga Rocks the Park. The camp starts/ends a few minutes prior/after the adult yoga class to allow for adequate drop-off and pick-up to ensure parents can participate and enjoy their complete practice. Kids will enjoy yoga, led by well-qualified instructors who specialize in yoga for little ones, face-painting, hula hooping and other interactive and entertaining activities. The kids’ yoga camp takes place next to the adult class location, so parents can keep an eye on their little ones. http://yogarocksthepark.com/camp-yoga-rocks-kids-camp/



About Carlsbad Paddle Club

Carlsbad Paddle Club offers a wide variety of fitness styles, all integrated with a stand up paddleboard (SUP), to achieve the ultimate workout experience. We believe the benefit of using a SUP is in its ability to provide a low impact, full body workout that will enhance balance, posture and endurance. www.carlsbadpaddleclub.com



About be present

be present’s clothing line is carried in yoga studios, boutiques, spas and resorts throughout the world and incorporates yoga philosophy into its design. Initially providing quality clothing for yogis and yoga instructors, be present has evolved into a company rooted in the experience of yoga, providing clothing for those who value versatility, simplicity and comfort. www.bepresent.com