Yoga Rocks the Park Comes to the Twin Cities This Summer from July 6 - August 31, 2013

Since its launch in 2008, Yoga Rocks The Park (YRP), nationally presented by Natural Fitness, has grown steadily from one small grassroots gathering in Denver, Colorado, to one of the fastest growing family-friendly yoga and wellness festivals in the United States. YRP has almost doubled their U.S. presence over last year, with weekly ongoing events now in over 14 cities across the country, including Boulder, Chicago, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, and many others, with attendance topping over 400 yogis and their families in select cities.



As YRP events are kicking off in cities throughout the United States, YRP is proud to announce the launch of their Twin Cities event series happening weekly from July 6 - August 31, 2013. The events will be held on Saturdays throughout the summer in St. Paul on Raspberry Island at Harriet Island Park from 9am - noon, locally presented by PrAna amongst many other local and national supporters including Luna Bar, Rive, My Yoga Online, Yogi Tunes, be present, Southwest Institute of Healing Arts, Yoganonymous, Hanuman Festival, USA Mart and Natural Awakenings Magazine.



Each event includes a 75-minute all-levels yoga class with one of the Twin Cities favorite yoga teachers, accompanied by live music from emerging and nationally recognized musicians, and a kids yoga camp to compliment the adult class, designed for children ages 3-10, presented by The Adventures of Super Stretch. The events also include a vendor village, providing guests with unique experiences and access to innovations in wellness with YRP's national and local partners.



This year’s line-up includes yoga with Tricia Sletten, Elizabeth Camp, Jen Colletti, Bridgett Erickson, Amy Patee, Katie Holley, Aimee Prasek, and Kaja Foat with live music from DJ King Otto, Sarah White, Victoria Roehl (V & The Dirty Pretty), DJ Funzen, Carin Vagle, Sitara & Kalyani with Pavan Kumari, and Fugitive and Brianna Lane & The Navigators Club.



“Yoga Rocks the Park is not just a weekly event, it’s a movement to bring a sense of peace and joy to communities throughout the country through yoga, live music and giving. We want to celebrate communities that are thriving in a unified sense of family and wellness, and are having fun doing it," says Erik Vienneau, YRP’s Founder.



Tickets to the event are available in advance for $12 at www.yogarocksthepark.com and $15 at the park, with 10% of the net-profits from the St. Paul event supporting Mats on a Mission who combine yoga, travel and charitable service to support such organizations as Smile Network International.



YRP is now offering special discounted individual and family season passes to the event available for purchase on the event website through July 22, 2013.



For complete event details or to request additional information, please visit www.yogarocksthepark.com or contact Traci Wallace at 442-222-0724 or via email at traci@liveweal.com.



About Yoga Rocks The Park

Yoga Rocks the Park is a nationally-renowned weekly, outdoor live music, yoga and wellness celebration connecting communities throughout the U.S. The events feature some of the top yoga instructors and emerging musicians in the country while providing unique experiences with national and local conscious companies and innovations in wellness. www.yogarocksthepark.com



About Camp Yoga Rocks The Park

Camp Yoga Rocks The Park is a fun, safe and interactive yoga camp that compliments Yoga Rocks the Park, customized for children ages 3-10 years old. Kids will enjoy yoga led by well-qualified instructors who specialize in yoga for little ones, face-painting, hula hooping and other interactive and entertaining activities. The camp starts a few minutes before and ends a few minutes after the adult class so parents can enjoy their full practice. www.yogarocksthepark.com



About Natural Fitness, Inc.

Natural Fitness gives the yoga and fitness communities thoughtfully designed tools with unparalleled performance and minimal environmental impact. Our products are simple, functional and environmentally friendly. Natural Fitness plants a tree for every product it sells and has done so since day one. Our inspiration comes from imagination, awesome brands, cool cities, amazing people and art. www.naturalfitnessinc.com



About Mats on a Mission

Mats On A Mission combines yoga, travel, and charitable service to give adventuresome people fun paths to living a life with purpose. www.matsonamission.com